Pressure mounts on Nelson Mandela Bay metro to account to parliament

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Parliament's co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee chair Zweli Mkhize, left, has warned Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe about delays in providing critical documents it requested.

A showdown is on the cards as parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs committee has demanded answers from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, warning that ongoing failures to submit critical information may force it to act.

Portfolio chair Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said the committee remained concerned about ongoing delays and incomplete responses to information requests after an oversight engagement with the municipality in 2025.

In a March 2 letter which The Herald has seen, Mkhize asked the city to supply the committee with:

a list of procurement deviations and approvals;

details on the number of procurement decisions that have been challenged in court, and their outcomes; and

a list of capital projects that have been delayed in terms of completion dates, including progress reports on those that are blocked or left incomplete and the reasons.

The city was given until March 13 to supply the information.

In his letter to mayor Babalwa Lobishe, Mkhize said that after he wrote to her on January 28, asking for clarity around the city’s decision to lease a R25m municipal transformer to a private company without council approval, parliament had received correspondence from members of the public, raising additional matters that required considered responses by the municipal leadership.

Mkhize said the concerns ranged from the absence of a permanent city manager to the lack of permanent executive directors in several key departments, as well as the impact instability within the council had on the Mandela Bay Development Agency.

In a statement on Thursday, Mkhize said the committee had engaged in sustained correspondence with the municipality, including multiple formal letters, follow-up communications and requests for clarification.

He said these engagements demonstrated the committee’s consistent effort to obtain the necessary information in a co-operative and structured manner.

“These requests are not discretionary. They form part of parliament’s constitutional responsibility to ensure accountability, transparency and effective co-operative governance.

“Timely and full co-operation from the municipality is therefore essential. These delays affect parliament and this committee’s ability to assess progress on critical issues identified during the oversight visit.

“These include governance, financial management and service delivery matters that impact communities.

“It is therefore important that the Nelson Mandela Bay metro leadership respond fully and timeously to the committee’s requests.”

Mkhize called on Lobishe and acting municipal manager Lonwabo Ngoqo to prioritise full and transparent co-operation with parliament.

He said this included submitting outstanding information, furnishing clear responses to the committee’s queries and meaningfully engaging in corrective actions.

Mkhize said the committee expected the municipality’s leaders to appear before it on March 24.

He called on co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams to support and, where necessary, intervene to ensure that the municipality complied with its obligations.

It is understood that Lobishe, Ngoqo and CFO Jackson Ngcelwane were summoned to Cape Town on Tuesday to appear before the committee.

However, while in Cape Town, the meeting with the portfolio committee was cancelled.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the requested report was formally submitted to the committee on March 14 in accordance with the processes and timelines communicated to the administration.

“The submission forms part of the municipality’s ongoing co-operation with parliamentary oversight structures.

“The municipality is currently engaging the portfolio committee secretariat to obtain clarity on the specific areas where the committee may require further information.

“This engagement is intended to ensure that the committee is fully supported with comprehensive and accurate information as it carries out its oversight responsibilities.”

Soyaya said the scheduled meeting was postponed by the committee, and that the municipality has used the intervening period to further consolidate the necessary information and documentation.

“The administration is therefore actively working through the appropriate governance and administrative channels to ensure that all requested information is provided ahead of the committee’s meeting scheduled for next week.

“The municipality remains committed to transparency, accountability and co-operative governance, and will continue to engage constructively with the committee to ensure that all matters before it are addressed fully and responsibly.”

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