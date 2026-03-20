ANC in Eastern Cape distances itself from secretary’s letter

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From left Zolile Williams, Helen Sauls August, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, Mlungisi Mvoko and Oscar Mabuyane, the ANC Eastern Cape top five leaders. Picture: SITHANDIWE VELAPHI

ANC Eastern Cape divisions have emerged ahead of the elective conference next week after the provincial executive committee distanced itself from a letter by provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi that cited alleged misrepresentation and bypassing of processes.

On Friday, ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina addressed the letter Ngcukayitoti wrote to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the rest of the top seven on Thursday on alleged serious irregularities and systemic failures in the party’s internal processes before its provincial conference next week.

Zicina said the PEC could not engage with the contents of the letter, as it had not been formally addressed to the structure, but agreed to distance itself from it on the basis that it had not been processed through provincial structures.

“Whilst the PEC respects the rights of all members, including our secretary, to express themselves on any matter, the use of the letterhead of the organisation implicates the structure, in which case the contents do not represent the aspirations of the PEC and its structures.

“The PEC received a report that the matter will be handled by the national officials together with the personnel deployed to the province.

“We reiterate that our organisation’s processes and procedures must be respected at all times, and the PEC reminds members that dispute resolution committees are in place to handle disputes and complaints relating to the conference,” Zicina said.

Zicina added that PEC members are expected to staunchly defend and articulate PEC resolutions and not act outside the organisation.

“The PEC is committed to upholding the supremacy of the rule of law and strict adherence to our rules.

“We condemn all acts of malice and all untoward behaviour and call on all members to report all wrongdoing through our structures and implore our structures to act harshly against all forms of wrongdoing where found.”

In his letter, Ngcukayitobi alleged tampering with membership systems, the unlawful issuing of QR codes, and blatant breaches of party rules.

He further claimed there had been inconsistent application of the ANC’s step-aside resolution, which bars members facing criminal charges from participating in party activities, including eligibility, contesting elections and nomination for leadership positions.

In his letter dated March 19, titled "Membership systems failure, manipulation and inconsistent application of guidelines“, the provincial secretary said previous attempts to raise these issues with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula were “carelessly treated and trivialised”.

The 10th provincial conference is set down for March 27-29 in KuGompo.

Ngcukayitobi, aligned to the “Thina Bantu” grouping, is squaring off against provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane’s “Thina Masebe” faction. Mabuyane is contesting a third term.

In his letter to Ramaphosa, Ngcukayitobi accused the ANC of being inconsistent in its application of one of the party’s most contentious policies – the step-aside resolution.

Ngcukayitobi said following revelations that Chris Hani regional chair Lusanda Sizani had been charged with contravening the Firearms Control Act early in 2025, the provincial integrity commission had recommended he step aside, a decision he communicated to Sizani.

“I must hasten to indicate that the NEC deployees intervened so that the matter must be submitted to the PEC meeting for discussions after the presentation by the PIC.

“This didn’t take into account previous practices in the Eastern Cape.

“I advised the PEC against the decision, given the seriousness of the case [and] how the previous PEC handled similar cases; nonetheless, the chair [Mabuyane] summed up contrary to the advice.

“This exposes the ANC to accusations of acting inconsistently or factionally,” Ngcukayitobi wrote.

On Friday, Zicina said a verification report from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed that 535 of the 554 audited branches had qualified, surpassing the 70% threshold required to proceed with the provincial conference.

“This achievement is a testament to commitment by ANC structures to deepening democracy and the dedication of our members and branches.

“The province has achieved the required threshold and is thus authorised by the national office to proceed with its conference scheduled for 26th to 29th March 2026.

“The secretary-general has signed off on the final verification report, and the province is permitted to hold its provincial conference within 14 days. We are confident that our conference will be a resounding success and will further renew and fortify our organisation towards the local government elections,” Zicina said.

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