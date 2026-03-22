Langa Massacre survivors demand jobs and reparations

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Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe led the wreath laying ceremony at the Langa Massacre Memorial Site on Saturday. She's pictured with Eastern Province Athletics President Selby Thabethe (left) and council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka (middle) as they made their way to the site to honour the victims of the March 21, 1985 massacre.

The survivors and families of the Langa Massacre used this year’s Human Rights Day to inform the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality how unhappy they are with the treatment they received at the 40th commemoration last year.

In a tense confrontation on the sidelines of this year’s commemoration in KwaLanga, they accused city leaders — including mayor Babalwa Lobishe — of sidelining them, demanding an apology, and insisting that recognition, jobs and reparations can no longer be delayed.

The survivors met the mayor’s chief of staff, Mlungisi Lumka, to voice their unhappiness.

During the event, attended by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the survivors felt disrespected after they found out they were not provided for when it came to food.

Mashatile, premier Oscar Mabuyane, Lobishe, councillors and VIPs were catered for at the Kariega Town Hall while the survivors were told they did not have the right tags to enter the facility.

After Mabuyane intervened they were allowed in.

Though Lobishe did not address the commemoration, council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka spoke on behalf of the city.

He said the event’s success was due to the work done behind the scenes by Lobishe.

“The mayor selected [director in the speaker’s office] Dumisani Mbebe to lead the planning of this commemoration.

“We’re seeing credit being given to him, but no one is looking at who deployed him and approved the programme.

“The officials here today [Saturday] are under your directive.

“Whatever they implemented here is not out of their own creativity, but that of the politicians, and their job is to implement tasks given to them.”

Saturday marked 41 years since March 21 1985, the 25th anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre, when police opened fire on a crowd gathered in Maduna Road between Kariega and the KwaLanga township, killing 35 and wounding many others.

The group, marching to a funeral in KwaNobuhle, were intercepted by police as they walked down Maduna Road.

With no buses to transport them, the marchers were forced to walk due to travel restrictions.

The police response was swift and deadly.

Survivors and the families of victims of the Langa/Uitenhage Massacre gathered at the memorial site on Saturday to mark the 41st anniversary of the event that claimed 35 lives. (NOMAZIMA NKOSI)

Langa Massacre Foundation chair and survivor Nicholas Malgas said March 21 was a reminder of the struggle for liberation and a commitment to fostering equality and dignity.

He said the beneficiaries, victims and survivors have been bitter since the time under the rule of apartheid to today.

“Their unbearable pain has till today been ignored, while others are enjoying the fruits of their blood.

“This year, we decided to do the commemoration on our own due to the events of last year. However, two weeks ago, the municipality made contact with us after we had made several attempts to reach them. Because they took the initiative in reaching out, we decided to collaborate and work together.”

He said the foundation, the survivors, and their families had agreed that if vacancies arise in the municipality, their children should be considered for employment, provided they meet the qualifications.

“We’re not saying the municipality must take them for the sake of taking them, but if they qualify, consider them.

“The issue of housing, we’ve raised it.

“The freedom being enjoyed today is out of the blood of the people killed here, and therefore they must be recognised.

“When we say reparations, help them out of the challenges they’re facing,” Malgas said.

Zixolisile Maseti, 18 at the time, was among a group of Langa residents who gathered on Maduna Road and urged politicians not to turn their backs on the people who voted them into power.

“A lot of things happened last year, but rehashing them will not do much for us, digging wounds that won’t heal.

“I hope this year we start something new.”

Echoing Malgas, he urged the municipality to provide employment opportunities for their children.

“We sent our children to school, and we want our children to get jobs. Being a street sweeper doesn’t require a matric.

“We have amaphara in our streets because our children don’t have anything to do because they’re sitting at home unemployed.

“We’re not asking for much. We’re not beggars. We elected you. We put our X next to your names.”

Saturday’s commemoration concluded with the survivors and their families, along with the mayor and Jikeka, laying wreaths at the memorial site.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commemoration, Lobishe said the municipality would try to address some of their concerns and the victims did not die in vain.

“We’re also here to remember their lives and contributions to the struggle of the country.

“We’re also here to tell the people of the area that, in the spirit of the people who lost their lives, let’s not give in to the economic oppression we’re experiencing.

“Let’s use this precinct to generate wealth and use this precinct as a tourism centre where people are going to come.

“We intended to start the Kariega Human Race marathon annually.

“We want people to come and showcase their offerings so those making a living out of their own hands have a stable market.”

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