Eastern Cape ANC factions clash before key conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi will face off against party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday at the party’s provincial headquarters at Calata House.

Ngcukayitobi wrote to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, complaining about branch manipulation and the inconsistent application of the step-aside rule.

In his complaint to Ramaphosa and the rest of the ANC top seven, Ngcukayitobi accused Mbalula of trivialising issues when raised.

However, while addressing delegates at the Amathole regional conference in KuGompo City on Sunday, Mbalula said he ran the ANC.

“I’ve seen you circulating letters directed to the top seven,” he said.

“I run the ANC. I’m the one who reports to the top seven. Don’t write letters to everyone. A letter must first be written to me, then I will call you.

“Don’t write me factional letters about the ANC. If you have a problem, write to me as the SG and list your problems.

“I’ve not been told of these problems, and I don’t know them. The conference will sit this weekend.”

However, on the same day, Mbalula addressed a letter to Ngcukayitobi, provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and national executive committee deployees to the province, including Mmamoloko Kubayi, calling on the provincial executive committee to convene a meeting on Tuesday.

“Following receipt of the letter written to the national officials by the Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, the ANC PEC should convene on Tuesday to attend to the issues raised in that letter.

“The meeting will be attended by the secretary-general and the NEC deployees to the province,” Mbalula wrote.

The 10th provincial conference is set down for March 27-29 in KuGompo City.

Ngcukayitobi, aligned to the “Thina Bantu” grouping, is squaring off against Mabuyane’s “Thina Masebe” faction. Mabuyane is contesting a third term.

On Monday, ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina confirmed the meeting.

“I confirm the PS [provincial secretary] wrote to national officials complaining about several things, so the SG wrote to the PEC to convene a meeting in relation to that.

“I can’t speculate what will be the approach of the SG, but the SG would want to establish the attitude of the PEC and if processes were followed within the structures of the ANC,” he said.

Zicina said under normal circumstances, the provincial secretary reported to the PEC.

“The PEC would then report to the PWC, and reports are processed. None of those structures in this case was involved.

“We didn’t attend to it [Ngcukayitobi’s letter] because it wasn’t addressed to us,” he said.

Zicina said the PEC decided to investigate a video that appeared to show an ANC member discussing plans to challenge the Alfred Nzo regional conference results in court and overturn the July gathering.

“In fact, the secretary must report to the PEC about where that particular investigation is.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald