Politics

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of Fannie Nkosi continues at Madlanga inquiry

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry probing alleged criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing the cross-examination of Sgt Fannie Nkosi on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

Entries gain traction for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

3

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Corruption and crime wear no exclusive political party colours

4

Severe shortage of nurses crippling health care at Livingstone

5

ANC in Eastern Cape distances itself from secretary’s letter