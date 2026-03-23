Politics

WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at reburial of Khoi and San peoples’ remains

The president delivers the keynote address on Monday

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the main address on Monday at the reburial of 63 Khoi and San people, whose remains were unethically removed from South Africa more than a century ago.

TimesLIVE

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