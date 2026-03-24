ActionSA files complaints over alleged DA ‘top-up’ payments to cabinet members

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ActionSA has lodged formal complaints with the public protector and parliament’s ethics committee against DA cabinet members.

This follows a leaked report suggesting that DA public representatives received monthly “top-up” payments from the party in addition to their official government salaries.

Business Day reported that the document, compiled by former federal finance chair Dion George, indicates that the DA spends more than R305,000 per month supplementing the incomes of its senior representatives.

According to the document:

Tshwane councillor Cilliers Brink allegedly receives R62,386 per month;

DA MP Mathew Cuthbert and deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen allegedly receive R50,000 each per month;

National Assembly house chair Werner Horn allegedly receives R50,000 per month;

uMngeni mayor Christopher Pappas allegedly receives R44,609 per month;

agriculture minister John Steenhuisen allegedly receives an additional R39,560 per month; and

DA chief whip George Michalakis allegedly receives R9,053 per month.

The report further details additional remuneration linked to specific roles performed by these representatives within the party structure.

No other paid work allowed

ActionSA argued that these payments constitute a breach of section 96 of the constitution, which prohibits members of the executive undertaking any other paid work.

“If confirmed, this would amount to a striking situation in which members of the executive are effectively being paid twice: once by South African taxpayers and again by their political party,” ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni raised further concerns that these alleged payments were not disclosed as additional work or remuneration in the Register of Members’ Interests, prompting the complaint to the ethics committee.

The party also highlighted the broader issue of executive spending, citing that cabinet members already benefit from significant taxpayer-funded perks.

“It is becoming increasingly apparent that taxpayers are funding billions for the luxury perks and VIP protection of ministers and their redundant deputies, who display shocking profligacy while expecting the same taxpayers to tighten their belts,” Ngobeni added.

She cited wasteful expenditure on luxury travel and a “systemic disregard for accountability” within the government of national unity (GNU).

ActionSA reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all members of the executive, regardless of their political affiliation, are held to the same ethical standards.

TimesLIVE