Mayor grilled and roasted in fiery exchange

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe with acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo at parliament's co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee on Tuesday in Cape Town

A bruising parliamentary showdown exposed a broken Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, with MPs accusing mayor Babalwa Lobishe of disrespecting parliament, failing to respond to repeated correspondence and presiding over a disorganised and unaccountable administration.

In a tense sitting marked by sharp exchanges, committee members warned that the mayor’s conduct could amount to a criminal offence as they probed missed deadlines, unanswered letters, allegations of bribery in Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) jobs, and billions of rand written off as irregular expenditure.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee chair Zweli Mkhize told Lobishe that she “does not know what she is doing” as a leader in the metro, with other MPs adding that they now understood the poor leadership residents were subjected to.

Tuesday’s meeting got off to a tense start after Lobishe arrived nearly 30 minutes late, saying she had got lost.

She attempted to shift blame to speaker Eugene Johnson, saying she had asked her to relay the message that she was running late.

However, Mkhize stopped Lobishe in her tracks and told her not to make excuses or shift blame.

Lobishe’s second blow at the meeting came when MK party MP Jeffrey Mtolo accused her of disrespecting the committee by not apologising for being late.

“It’s not acceptable that we wait for the mayor and her delegation for us to start the meeting, and when she arrives, given the opportunity to speak, the mayor doesn’t apologise,” Mtolo said.

“The mayor’s attitude and behaviour are not acceptable.”

This brief interaction would set the tone for the next four hours as Lobishe faced accusation after accusation.

Turning to the first item of the day — letters to the mayor — Mkhize said he had written several to Lobishe, most of which were ignored, while those that did receive responses were only answered after deadlines.

“We have had difficulty getting responses from the mayor’s office, and we have had to write several letters to the mayor before we could get a response.”

Mkhize told the committee he had written his first letter on January 28, requiring a response by February 3.

“We wanted information on evergreen contracts, outcomes, municipal account committee reports, forensic investigations, and media allegations about the mayor,” Mkhize said.

“The mayor did not respond to those issues.”

Lobishe said she had discovered a PA who received letters was not forwarding the instructions or requests, adding that the person in question was given a written warning for the infraction.

“We seem to have missed a lot of matters over the past four weeks with her attending to our correspondence and daily emails in the office,” she said.

Mkhize asked whether all the letters to the PA had gone unanswered, but Lobishe said this was not the case.

Mkhize said the committee then wrote two more letters to Lobishe on February 25 and a third one on March 3.

“We actually made follow-up calls to the available landline number but there was no response.

“We then had the issues which we formally issued both electronically and telephonically to ensure that there was delivery, and there wasn’t much response from them.

“We then took that letter to actually issue a warning that if the mayor does not respond and the information remains outstanding, we’re going to consider, as a committee, adopting the resolution to issue a summons in terms of Section 56 of the constitution.

“Noncompliance with those summonses constitutes an offence which is punishable by a fine or imprisonment up to two years.”

Lobishe asked the committee for time to check what went wrong and why she did not see the letter.

DA MP Anna Maria van Zyl then stepped in.

She asked Lobishe for her email address and requested that she produce her laptop and cellphone.

“Is this email you’ve given to us loaded onto your cellphone and laptop?” Van Zyl asked.

“How do you get the correspondence?

“A couple of minutes ago, you said that you get all the communications daily and you deal with them, but now it seems as if none of the communications actually get to the mayor.

“It goes to the PA.

“Now I want to know how that then gets transferred to the mayor because it seems as if that doesn’t happen.”

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi with DA MP Marina van Zyl during the co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee meeting on Tuesday where Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials made an appearance (Supplied)

Lobishe said part of her duties was not to receive correspondence directly but to handle issues.

“The process is that when an email is received, it is then processed to my office, and I’m saying daily, whatever email has come, it comes to me and I deal with it.

“There is no backlog of information, not unless it has not been channelled from those secretaries to me so that I deal with it.

“So it means the failure of them not giving me the information might have caused this mishap, which is quite a grave one and which I want to apologise to the committee for, but I’m going to give tomorrow an account of what might have happened to that correspondence of February.”

Van Zyl said: “If two PAs, two secretaries and the chief of staff don’t think that three letters from parliament are important, I really do understand the suffering of your residents who have not been able to get hold of you.”

Addressing the confusion of whether Lobishe and the delegation were meant to appear in parliament last week, EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said the meeting was moved due to the mayor’s non-responsiveness to letters.

“As an elected person, how do you deal with emergencies in your community, because as a politician occupying a very high position as a mayor, you’re supposed to be a ground force, especially if people are having some crisis in the municipality.”

Nelson Mandela Bay's leadership from left, mayor Babalwa Lobishe, acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo, speaker of council Eugene Johnson, deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk, municipal public accounts chair Luxolo Namette, CFO Jackson Ngcelwane and acting infrastructure and engineering executive director Barry Martin in parliament (Supplied)

In response, Lobishe said she attended to service delivery issues.

“I am accessible to the people.”

The meeting became tense again when Lobishe said MPs were pressurising her for responses, asking that she be given time to investigate why responses had not been submitted on time.

Mkhize then questioned what pressure Lobishe was referring to.

“So, what pressure are you talking about? The mayor of Nelson Mandela [Bay] has come to suppress this parliament from asking questions.

“You are not going to tell these members not to ask you questions.”

Lobishe retracted her “pressure” statement as Mkhize said it was rude.

“You cannot sit here and think you can lecture these members about what you ask,” Mkhize said.

“You’ve been very rude to this parliament in the first instance.”

ANC MP Dikeledi Direko accused Lobishe of not being honest with the committee.

“We need you to be clear, in terms of the letters given to you, who was responsible.

“We are not going to feel sorry for you.

“Unfortunately, you have to account, and we are not going to tolerate any form of attitude from people who must account to the people because we are dealing with the money of our communities and they need to get services.

“You need to account.”

Mtolo then grilled Lobishe on the role of her chief of staff, Mlungisi Lumka, asking what he did to ensure she received important letters.

Lobishe said she had asked Lumka to take responsibility for missing parliament’s letters, and he, in turn, issued a warning to one of her PAs.

However, ANC MP Nombiselo Sompa-Masiu said she had received communication that none of the mayor’s secretaries had been issued a warning.

Lobishe was instructed to get Lumka on the line.

However, she struggled to contact him.

Acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo was asked if he had seen the warning.

Ngoqo said he had not.

“I was told that the mayor took action but I have not physically seen the letter.”

Moving on to the second item, Lobishe was questioned about city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.

Nqwazi has been on suspension for 2½ years.

Van Zyl told the meeting she had been informed that Nqwazi’s continued suspension was due to her and Lobishe belonging to different ANC factions.

“We’ve been told that you and Nqwazi don’t sit in the same faction and these are trumped-up charges.”

Lobishe said there was no factional beef between her and Nqwazi.

“Parliament has seen the SIU report, that R24m was paid to a company that did not deliver, and all of that happened during the time of mayor Gary van Niekerk,” Lobishe said.

“I was not mayor.

“We can’t have a criminally charged city manager to sit on the affairs of government.”

Lobishe and speaker Johnson also contradicted each other on the matter regarding CFO Jackson Ngcelwane’s salary.

Nelson Mandela Bay CFO Jackson Ngcelwane (Supplied)

On two occasions, the council was presented with a report on his salary, but the mayor withdrew it each time.

Lobishe told parliament there was a resolution.

However, when the question was put to Johnson, she said there was none.

Mkhize accused Lobishe of speaking out of turn, and she was again warned of misleading the committee.

The meeting continues on Wednesday.

It will investigate the allegations against Lobishe regarding the R25m transformer leased to Coega Steels, issues concerning the Mandela Bay Development Agency, and the city’s ballooning irregular expenditure.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald