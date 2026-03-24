Suspended MBDA boss accuses board of protecting officials facing misconduct allegations

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Suspended MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba has made explosive allegations against the agency’s board, accusing it of systematically undermining governance, interfering in administration and protecting officials purportedly implicated in financial misconduct.

In a letter to Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk and co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams, Qaba alleged that the board had halted disciplinary action against its chief financial officer, Koliswa Mgijima, despite damning findings by independent forensic investigators and internal audit reports.

Qaba raised concerns about accountability and compliance with governance laws.

MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said the board would not be commenting on the matter at this stage.

Van Niekerk confirmed his office had received the letter.

“Due to the extensive and serious nature of the allegations, our advisers are currently attending to perusing all the documents,” Van Niekerk said.

“I will meet with them later this week for a full briefing after which I will direct the allegations to the appropriate body for further investigation.”

In his letter, Qaba claimed the actions of the newly appointed MBDA board had, from the outset, suggested it was protecting certain officials facing various allegations.

“When a report on suspended officials was tabled to the corporate services committee on December 9, the committee members defended those officials with everything they had and totally ignored everything that management had presented.

“They instructed that the disciplinary action against the CFO be stopped.

“This was done even though all the investigation reports with recommendations for disciplinary action were provided to them.

“This was an act of interference in the administration of the entity and goes against the spirit of both the Municipal Finance Management Act and the Municipal Systems Act.”

Qaba said allegations of financial misconduct were serious, placing a responsibility on the chief executive and the board to investigate them and pursue disciplinary action without favour or interference.

“It must be noted that the investigation report that led to charges against two of the officials, including the CFO, was conducted by an independent forensic firm, which made serious findings of financial misconduct, and the other was conducted by the internal audit office,” he wrote.

A legal opinion by advocate Luvuyo Bono, dated September 23 2024, found that the MBDA had acted unlawfully in appointing a service provider for its mSCOA financial system.

Instead of following a competitive bidding process, the MBDA allowed its IT provider, SSG, to subcontract the work to OS Holdings.

Mgijima was alleged to have flouted the MBDA supply chain management policy.

Qaba wrote that the board had appointed a “junior official” to act as interim chief executive.

“As a result, executive managers now report and account to their juniors.

“The executive managers not only report to a manager, but he also conducts their performance reviews.

“In a properly governed institution led by a responsible board that is strictly adhering to good governance, this would never happen.”

He further accused board members of interfering in the daily running of the MBDA.

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