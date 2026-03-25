Mbalula ‘not intimidated’ by AfriForum’s dossier

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he is being targeted for his political stance.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he is not threatened by AfriForum’s plans to release a dossier detailing alleged fraud, money laundering, corruption and other “reckless” actions by him.

On Tuesday, AfriForum announced it would release the dossier on Wednesday, which it intends to use to ensure Mbalula is held accountable for his alleged crimes. The lobby group is set to host a media briefing to provide a breakdown of the allegations and outline further actions it plans to take.

In a series of posts on X, Mbalula said he was not shaken by the threats, labeling them “wide, vague, and embarrassing”.

“It speaks of alleged fraud, money laundering, corruption, and reckless actions. These are criminal definitions without specifics,” Mbalula said.

“I cannot answer to the media on these supposed transgressions that appear to be known only to AfriForum. I will not be intimidated by this political stunt and remain resolute in my position as secretary-general of the ANC.”

Mbalula said he had not been approached by the lobby group to solicit his views or provide an explanation regarding the “restricted and classified” violations. He said he owes no explanation to AfriForum or competing political parties as they are not statutorily mandated to investigate such matters.

Through his lawyers, Mbalula sent a letter to AfriForum demanding it “immediately and unconditionally” retract its statement and cancel the planned media briefing.

The letter stated Mbalula has not been charged or prosecuted for any of the claims and he “vehemently denies all the baseless allegations”.

“We caution AfriForum that any proposed media briefing premised on unfounded allegations amounts to defamation and the undermining of our client’s character,” the letter read.

Mbalula said he is being targeted for his political stance.

“I knew that by being vocal against imperialism and the lies of genocide, I would be a target. They are now threatening me with spurious allegations because I dared to stand up for our sovereignty. South Africans know the truth and know why they are coming for me and the ANC.”

Despite the legal threats, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel made it clear the group will proceed with the briefing.

He said: “AfriForum will not be deterred and will continue.”

TimesLIVE