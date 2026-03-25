RECORDED | AfriForum dossier alleges fraud by ANC’s Mbalula

Lobby group AfriForum is releasing a dossier on Wednesday implicating ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in alleged fraud, money laundering, corruption and other “reckless” actions.
TimesLIVE
Lobby group AfriForum is releasing a dossier on Wednesday implicating ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in alleged fraud, money laundering, corruption and other “reckless” actions.
TimesLIVE
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