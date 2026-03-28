ANC trying to comply with guidelines, says Ngcukayitobi

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Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has described the ongoing cases before court as unfortunate, saying “we are battling to deal with them as things stand”.

Ngcukayitobi was referring to the contempt of court proceedings and application for leave to appeal against an interim order granted against the party which put a stop to the 10th provincial conference going ahead this weekend.

Earlier on Saturday the high court in Ku-Gompo City postponed the contempt of court application and removed it from the urgent roll.

Ngcukayitobi said they are certain their legal team is guiding them correctly.

“We are trying to comply with each and every aspect of the guidelines, constitution and policies of the ANC that guide us in so far as convening the conference is concerned ... That’s why we accept the outcomes of the court and are in compliance,” Ngcukayitobi said.

He said they are not certain when the highly contested conference will sit. “I don’t know when it will sit. The matter is in court,” he said.

Over a week ago, Ngcukayitobi wrote to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) raising concerns about the processes leading up to the conference.

While addressing the media on Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Ngcukayitobi should have dealt with some of the grievances he raised in his 10-page letter.

Ngcukayitobi said: “Those matters are still pending between myself and the national officials, so they cannot they cannot be addressed in any other way except that.”

Ngcukayitobi told the media on Saturday there was no planned meeting yet with the NEC about the letter and the postponement of the conference, adding they intended to pen a letter to them requesting a meeting.

Daily Dispatch