I don’t want president’s sword over my neck, says Hill-Lewis

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Geordin Hill-Lewis (in white shirt) at the rally announcing his run for leader of the DA. File photo.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, who is expected to emerge as the new DA leader at the party’s upcoming federal congress, has pledged to back incumbent leader John Steenhuisen to remain in the cabinet as agriculture minister.

Hiil-Lewis told the Sunday Times this week he would ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to retain Steenhuisen in the post to continue dealing with the foot-and-mouth disease crisis.

Hill-Lewis is in a two-horse race with Sibusiso Dyonase, the leader of the DA caucus in Gauteng’s Sedibeng district municipality. The congress is scheduled for April 11 at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

There has been speculation about Steenhuisen’s future in the government of national unity (GNU) cabinet since his announcement in January that he would not seek re-election as DA leader.

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