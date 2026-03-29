PoliticsPREMIUM

I don’t want president’s sword over my neck, says Hill-Lewis

Prospective DA leader doesn’t want a cabinet post, but backs Steenhuisen to remain agriculture minister

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Geordin Hill-Lewis (in white shirt) at the rally announcing his run for leader of the DA. File photo. (Tara Roos)

Geordin Hill-Lewis, who is expected to emerge as the new DA leader at the party’s upcoming federal congress, has pledged to back incumbent leader John Steenhuisen to remain in the cabinet as agriculture minister.

Hiil-Lewis told the Sunday Times this week he would ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to retain Steenhuisen in the post to continue dealing with the foot-and-mouth disease crisis.

Hill-Lewis is in a two-horse race with Sibusiso Dyonase, the leader of the DA caucus in Gauteng’s Sedibeng district municipality. The congress is scheduled for April 11 at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

There has been speculation about Steenhuisen’s future in the government of national unity (GNU) cabinet since his announcement in January that he would not seek re-election as DA leader.

Read more here.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

WATCH | Bafana coach Broos says clubs must stop protecting errant young players

4

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2026 Toyota GR Yaris

5

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Corruption and crime wear no exclusive political party colours

Related Articles