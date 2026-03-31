ANC Nelson Mandela Bay chair cleared by integrity committee over transformer lease

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ANC Nelson Mandela Bay chair Babalwa Lobishe has been cleared of any wrongdoing for her role in the leasing of a R25m transformer to a private company by the party’s provincial integrity committee.

Lobishe, who is also the city’s mayor, appeared before her party’s provincial integrity committee (PIC) in February.

Prof Mvuyo Tom chaired the sitting.

In his recommendations, PIC chair Prof Shepard Mayatula said there was no pending case or investigation against Lobishe.

“The issues raised by Mayana in the letter written to the public protector are addressed in the documents received, regarding the origins of the lease agreement and the person who was found to have broken the law.

“The documents received show council resolutions and the progress being made.

“All documents provided do not point any finger at the mayor having broken the law or having benefited from the transaction which took place between Coega Steels and the municipality.”

He said it was evident the decision to lease the transformer to Coega Steels was that of former acting city manager Ted Pillay.

“Even the legal opinion states that had Pillay remained under the employment of the municipality, he would have faced disciplinary charges for serious financial misconduct, and that [former acting electricity and energy executive director Tholi] Biyela would have faced disciplinary charges for negligence.”

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina confirmed Lobishe had been cleared.

Lobishe said the integrity committee report was tabled at the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC), but she was not given a copy.

“I learnt about it in the PEC, but I’m happy because from the onset I did say that there’s nothing untoward I’ve done.

“I’ve not received any money to my bank account, and I’m quite happy with the outcome.”

Her comments come after she reported an extortion complaint with police against former GOOD regional chair Siyanda Mayana, alleging he demanded money to keep quiet about claims linked to the transformer decision.

The two were recently in court, where the mayor lost an urgent bid to interdict Mayana from posting about her on social media regarding her frozen bank account.

The matter was moved to the normal court roll.

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