Chris Hani’s family abandon wreath-laying ceremony

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The annual SACP Chris Hani wreath-laying ceremony descended into chaos after the abrupt departure of the Hani family from the memorial site.

The family staged a walkout following the revelation of the extent of the involvement of the Ekurhuleni municipality in the programme and commemoration.

SACP deputy national chair Thulas Nxesi said this was regrettable: “Despite some wanting to continue, some feel as though it is difficult to continue without the family. We apologise for all of this. The communists, led by the general secretary [Solly Mapila], as well as the workers, feel that in the absence of the family, they will recuse themselves.

“We will leave the government to continue with the programme they had planned on their own; they will see how they manage it. This just shows that we all need to sit down and engage each other on how things must be done in future, to avoid this confusion.”

SACP spokesperson Mbulelo Mandlana pointed a finger at the Ekurhuleni municipality, saying the family had accused the municipality of imposing itself on the event.

“It was the communication between the family of Chris Hani and the SACP. The initial agreement was that this was going to be a simple wreath-laying ceremony; it was not going to be a grand, public affair. There was no agreement between the family and the SACP that there was going to be an involvement of the Ekurhuleni municipality,” Mandlana said.

However, he said that upon arrival on Wednesday morning, they were shocked by the attendance and participation of officials from the municipality.

“We were shocked to see that the municipality has imposed itself on the programme despite there being no agreement about how we handle collaboration in relation to this wreath-laying ceremony and memorial. In that sense, the family is unhappy, and so is the SACP,” Mandlana said.

According to the SACP spokesperson, there was an erstwhile agreement that the municipality would not engage the family until all unresolved matters between the pair had been put to bed.

“The family is also unhappy because it has some long-standing issues with the municipality relating to managing the legacy of Chris Hani. Without those issues being discussed and ironed out, the family has held the position that it will interact with the SACP primarily about these kinds of events.

“When the municipality now takes a front seat in this particular programme, the family is offended. What the family wanted the programme to look like — what it must contain, who must lead it — was not followed.”

Mandlana said the SACP would engage the family to ensure that they were at ease with any [future] commemorations done in Hani’s name.

“As the SACP, going forward, we must engage with the family to ensure that any other activities that are done in the name of Chris Hani have a solid and unquestionable consensus.”

ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi downplayed the interference allegations, saying it was a mere misunderstanding.

“We have agreed that we will strengthen the issue of co-ordination as it relates to the concern that was raised by the SACP. It is safe to say that the city of Ekurhuleni has long taken a decision to commemorate comrade Chris Hani, but in doing so, we want to do it with harmony, honour and dignity.”

Dlabathi announced the adjournment of the ceremony, adding that they were doing so out of respect for their discussions with the SACP.

“We will come back again and implement the decision of the council as it relates to honouring comrade Chris with proper co-ordination with the SACP. We sincerely apologise to everyone else for what appears to be a mishap.”