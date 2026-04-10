DA set to host its ‘biggest conference ever’

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The DA held its state of readiness briefing at Gallagher Estate where its federal congress will take place this weekend.

The DA will host what it deems its biggest federal congress ever, with more than 2,000 delegates tasked with electing the party’s new leadership.

Delegates from all provinces and even a few from the party’s overseas structures, dubbed DA Abroad, will be represented, reaching figures which the presiding officer of the federal congress Werner Horn believes represent the full diversity of the party.

A total of 45% of the 2,185 delegates will come directly from branches, while the rest are either elected by their caucus to represent various municipal councils or are MPs or MPLs. A handful will have flown in from abroad representing the party’s offshore constituency.

Horn told journalists on Thursday that the congress is destined to be a reflection of the party’s electoral and membership growth, as well as the DA’s institutional maturity and integrity.

“This weekend’s congress is a culmination of a process that started more than a year ago, when we internally started verifying membership, auditing membership, launching and relaunching branches.”

He added that the party held its annual constituency meetings, with some provinces holding their own congresses and some scheduled to follow after the federal congress.

“All of that is a cycle of institutional integrity of which we are exceptionally proud of as the DA. From delegate nomination and verification, to final logistical co-ordination, every element has been carefully planned and successfully executed.”

Horn is in the running for the chairperson of the federal council position. The election for the position will be held on Thursday and presided over by Desiree van der Walt.

Second presiding officer Bridget Masango explained their role as presiding officers, describing themselves as central to the integrity of the congress.

“Our responsibility is to make sure that we safeguard the integrity of the proceedings and make sure that all processes are conducted fairly, transparently and in line with the DA’s constitution.”

Masango said they will act as neutral custodians of the elective process.

“That includes overseeing the process, ensuring compliance to the rules and maintaining order during the proceedings. The delegates, candidates and South Africa can be confident in the fairness and credibility of the federal congress this weekend.”

Federal congress spokesperson Nazley Sharif told journalists that the party was ready to pick its new crop of leaders.

“We are confident that all preparations are complete and that this will be a seamless and successful federal congress. This will be the largest congress in the party’s history, with more than 2,000 delegates gathering from across the country for two days at the Gallagher Convention Centre.”

She announced that the official slogan for the gathering is “Getting South Africa working”.

“This congress marks a significant moment for the DA as we enter 2026 united, prepared and ready to govern. The party will not only elect new leadership, but is also expected to discuss constitutional amendments, policy resolutions and unite behind a vision.”

The DA will be electing its federal council chairperson and deputy chairpersons as well as its federal finance chairperson on Thursday, with the official announcement of results expected on Sunday.

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