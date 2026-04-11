Politics

IN PICS | DA 2026 Federal Congress day 1

Veli Nhlapo

Veli Nhlapo

Photo journalist

Refilwe Kholomonyane

Refilwe Kholomonyane

Masi Losi

Masi Losi

Picture Editor

Delegates arrive for the DA 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre. (MASI LOSI)

Arena Holdings photographers Masi Losi, Refilwe Kholomonyane and Veli Nhlapho capture the first day of the DA 2026 Federal Congress taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The congress marks a pivotal moment for the opposition party as it prepares to reset its leadership and strategic direction before the upcoming local government elections.

DA delegates dancing during the DA 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre. (MASI LOSI)

The gathering brings together more than 2,000 party delegates from around the country to elect a new federal leadership after John Steenhuisen’s decision not to seek re-election.

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