LIVE | DA power shake-up on the cards as DA begins day 1 of elective conference

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DA Federal Council chair candidate Horn wants provincial structures to have bigger say in decision making

11 April 2026, 10:10

Werner Horn, a candidate for the DA’s Federal Council chair, has called for the broader participation of provincial structures when discussing the face of the party’s local and provincial elections.

“That is the big change I would bring if elected,” Horn said.

Either Horn or Ashor Sarupen, who is the deputy finance minister, is expected to take over from Helen Zille as DA Federal Council chair.

[ DA Federal Council chair candidate Horn wants provincial structures to have bigger say in decision makingOpens in new window ]

WATCH | Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen speaks about the agriculture sector

11 April 2026, 09:53

Hormuz re-opening will ease pressure on SA agriculture: Steenhuisen

09:26

With farmers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs and fertiliser shortages, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said the recent opening of the Strait of Hormuz should help ease that expected pressure.

This comes as Iran granted South African vessels safe passage through the strait, which comes amid a fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, which was agreed upon on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sowetan at the DA federal congress in Midrand, Steenhuisen said the government has already implemented measures to help with the subsidising of the levy but added the ceasefire would be an extra push.

[ Hormuz re-opening will ease pressure on SA agriculture: SteenhuisenOpens in new window ]

DA power shake-up on the table as leadership race heats up

11 April 2026, 09:02

The DA is heading into a high-stakes elective congress this weekend with sweeping constitutional changes — and a looming leadership transition — set to test the party’s direction.

Delegates will vote on 58 amendments that could significantly reshape how the DA is run, including proposals that would tighten accountability and redistribute power at the top.

At the centre of the race, Geordin Hill-Lewis has emerged as the frontrunner to replace John Steenhuisen, who made a surprise exit earlier this year.

[ DA power shake-up on the table as leadership race heats upOpens in new window ]

Outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen says he is leaving the DA intact

11 April 2026, 08:31

John Steenhuisen says it is a bittersweet moment as he hands over the reins of the DA.

“This is the first time I am not on the ballot, but at least I am leaving an intact organisation.”

He added that the DA federal congress this weekend would usher in a generational change of leadership.

[ Outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen says he is leaving the DA intactOpens in new window ]