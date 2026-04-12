LIVE BLOG | DA Federal Congress day 2

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12 April 2026, 11:31

Ahead of the DA results’ announcement on day 2 of the party’s federal congress, Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink emphasizes that a strong DA is crucial for change, alongside a weakened ANC.

Ahead of the DA results' announcement on day 2 of the party's federal congress, Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink emphasizes that a strong DA is crucial for change, alongside a weakened ANC.#DAcongress2026 pic.twitter.com/Cffp2lATsr — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 12, 2026

12 April 2026, 11:24

DA Head of Policy, Mat Cuthbert,talks about which policies the DA is seeking to push in the GNU after the new party leadership takes over.

DA Head of Policy, Mat Cuthbert,talks about which policies the DA is seeking to push in the GNU after the new party leadership takes over.#DAcongress2026 pic.twitter.com/gzc6JcAwf3 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 12, 2026

12 April 2026, 10:58

Business Day’s Thando Maeko asked DA deputy chairperson candidate Siviwe Gwarube what the GNU will look like after the party elects its new leadership.

Business Day’s Thando Maeko asked DA deputy chairperson candidate Siviwe Gwarube what the GNU will look like after the party elects its new leadership.#DAcongress2026 pic.twitter.com/xXhiCd0oN8 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 12, 2026

12 April 2026, 9:10

From congress to caucus: DA’s next leadership battle takes shape

With its leadership question settled, the DA is wasting no time pivoting to its next internal showdown — a high-stakes race for parliamentary leader that could redefine the party’s centre of power.

Insiders say the contest is tightening around three senior figures: chief whip George Michalakis, Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield and federal legal commission head Glynnis Breytenbach.

Policy chief Mathew Cuthbert, who had been approached, has opted out — throwing his weight behind Whitfield instead.

[ From congress to caucus: DA’s next leadership battle takes shapeOpens in new window ]

12 April 2026, 9:00

The DA Federal Congress resumes at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Sunday morning.

Catch up on day one:

[ Power shake-up on the cards as DA holds day 1 of elective conferenceOpens in new window ]

The DA Federal Congress Day 1 came with emotional speeches and debates shaping the party’s future ahead of upcoming elections. Here’s everything you need to know.

The DA Federal Congress Day 1 came with emotional speeches and debates shaping the party’s future ahead of upcoming elections. Here’s everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/4XE8XppoNY — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 12, 2026

Some moments from day 1 captured by Arena photographers: