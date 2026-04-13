AmaMfengu chief calls for memorial statue at Richmond Hill mass burial site

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The park in Richmond Hill where the AmaMfengu burial site was discovered. Picture: THE HERALD

As the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality continues to investigate a mass gravesite in Richmond Hill discovered in 2008, AmaMfengu chief Velile Mfunda wants the municipality to erect a memorial statue at the site.

Mfunda’s comments come as the city’s sport, recreation, arts and culture committee said investigations at the site were continuing to determine if anyone else, outside of the tribe, was buried at the site.

“We would like the municipality to erect a remembrance statue there because the majority of the people who died were AmaMfengu.

“That is a site we respect, that is a massive burial ground where the people who died were killed by ubhubhane [a pandemic] similar to what we saw during Covid-19.

“People died in numbers, seen only during the pandemic.

“It was decided that because of the high number of deaths, they dug one massive grave and buried our people there.”

Mfunda said they wanted a memorial erected at the site so that others could know what happened.

“When that happens, we would like to have a day where we go there and pay our respects to those lying there.”

The graves were discovered in 2008 when the police were meant to build a 10111 call centre on the land adjoining the park in Richmond Hill during the preparations leading up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

However, when the project commenced, two century-old graves were discovered, believed to be of the AmaMfengu people who lived in the area during the mid-19th century.

The two graves were uncovered within metres of each other, with the remains of one in a coffin and another in an organic material, believed to be a grass mat.

At the time, an impact assessment report by archaeologists Dr Johan Binneman and Celeste Booth, from the Albany Museum, recommended that the burial ground area be declared a no-go zone or included in the proposed development as a memorial area.

Fast forward years later, the site is functioning as a public park and has been maintained by the parks and recreation section within the public health directorate.

However, in 2023, work on a pathway was stopped and later allowed on the condition of no further upgrades to the park.

The pathway being constructed in 2023 in the Richmond Hill park (WERNER HILLS)

At a recent committee meeting, sport, recreation, arts and culture (SRAC) acting executive director Kithi Ngesi gave a progress report.

“There were discussions between public health, SRAC and the Heritage Society to preserve that area and not continue.

“So I think the report speaks to the way forward in terms of the things that are going to be taking place in that area.

“I think it’s enough.”

Arts and culture director Veliswa Gwintsa said the report served as a caution to the committee, as it related to the department’s responsibilities under the Heritage Resources Act.

“As the investigation will continue, there is going to be a three-way engagement together with stakeholders in the area where public health, SRAC, as well as communities will be engaged.

“We are aware that it may not just be AmaMfengu, there may be other tribes, but it becomes important that it is human remains there so we can understand the sensitivity of the investigation.

DA councillor Rene Meyer criticised the metro for having dug up a heritage site.

“I’m very happy to note in the item that once we discovered the remains, we took every step we possibly could have to ensure we preserve this area.

“However, I just wanted to note a concern that it states once we started investigating, we found that it was part of a historically documented burial site, which to me, means that there is documentation somewhere which told us we shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

“Now, in this instance, it’s too late to do something, but we need to ensure that in future, before we develop a site, that we actually confirm with these records that it is safe to do so.

“So I don’t really know what the great process is to do that, and if we can add a recommendation, or if it just needs to be noted, but we definitely need to ensure that in the future we check these records before digging up a site to prevent this from happening.”

Acting sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Yolisa Pali said the site was extremely important.

“How I wish we could’ve acted a long time ago. This is a heritage site.

“How I wish we could have acted sooner, because if a king or chief stands up and deals with us, we will be embarrassed. It’s really embarrassing for us.”

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