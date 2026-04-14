Germany grants South Africa nearly R4bn climate loan: Lamola

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German foreign minister Johann Wadephul and South Africa's international relations and cooperation minister Ronald Ozzy Lamola shake hands after signing an action plan during a meeting in Berlin, Germany, on April 13 2026.

Germany has agreed to give South Africa a new €200m (about R3.86bn) concessional climate loan and the two countries will deepen cooperation in other areas like critical minerals, minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola said on Monday.

The loan will support investment in South Africa’s power grid and renewable energy capacity, Lamola said after talks with German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Berlin.

He said German and EU funding for green hydrogen and battery value chain cooperation had also been extended by more than €270m.

Lamola thanked Wadephul for German support despite South Africa’s strained relationship with the US during President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Trump has excluded South Africa from meetings of the Group of 20 nations this year and criticised its foreign policy and domestic race laws. He boycotted a G20 summit in Johannesburg in November.

“We feel we are part of it [the G20] because of the support that we have received from Germany and from other G20 members,” said Lamola.

Reuters