Metro set for renewed parliamentary grilling

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Nelson Mandela Bay officials are likely to return to parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) committee under renewed scrutiny after extending a long-running geyser control system contract, despite earlier criticism over the city’s use of evergreen agreements.

The metro recently approved a three-year extension of its contract with Escotek through a deviation, continuing a relationship that dates back to 2004 and has not been subjected to a competitive tender process for decades.

Councillors have raised concerns about the legality of extending an expired contract and questioned why the city has not opened the service to competition, particularly in light of ongoing parliamentary scrutiny.

The metro is due to face parliament’s Cogta committee on May 6.

Meanwhile, the extension, approved through a deviation, grants the company a further three-year term from March 2.

Speaking at Tuesday’s committee meeting, electricity and energy acting executive director Rev Bernhardt Lamour said the project — which began in 2004 — focused on ripple control of geysers.

Ripple control is a system that allows geysers to be remotely switched off during peak electricity demand, helping to ease pressure on the grid.

“The first contract ended in 2014, and the second contract was issued, and it ended in November 2024,” Lamour said.

“Subsequently, the service level agreement was signed by the acting city manager in March to extend or to reappoint Escotek for another three years to remove the existing ripple relays and install the neura load management devices, the new updated relays.

“The first year would be the installation of the relays, and in the second and third years, they would be paid 30% on the neura load management devices.

“This item is also an item for the human resources department,” Lamour said.

electricity and energy acting executive director Rev Bernhardt Lamour (Werner Hills)

According to the report tabled at Tuesday’s meeting, Escotek and the municipality entered into a service level agreement in November 2014 for the upgrading, operating and maintaining of an existing ripple relay system for a 10-year period, which started on November 9 2014.

“Following a letter of intent issued by the municipality to the service provider, dated January 30 2024, the service provider applied to Eskom to implement a new load management programme within the jurisdiction of the metro, whereby the service provider would install the neura load management system.

“The ripple relay system from the expired contract belongs to the city and all intellectual property thereto, including but not limited to, any maintenance and operating systems, must thus be handed over to the metro before commencement of this new contract.

“On July 10 2024, the service provider received written notification from Eskom that its proposed project had been successfully evaluated and adjudicated.

“Eskom was ready to enter into a load management contract to implement the project, whereby Eskom would pay the service provider R3m per megawatt of evening peak demand savings if adequate savings are achieved by the service provider utilising the neura load management system,” the report reads.

DA councillor Ondela Kepe said he had never seen a report detailing the work done by Escotek and questioned to whom, within the municipality, the company was accountable.

“There are 110,000 units that were installed in 2004.

“Has there ever been any vision that might perhaps, in terms of capacity, lead us to want to abandon the project, but has there ever been any ambition to go and expand those operations.

“In terms of our bulk purchasing, a lot of it is determined by our peak use in terms of the rate, and if we have limited control, but if we do not have this system in place extensively, we run the risk of continuously having a high purchase bill,” he said.

DA councillor Ondela Kepe (Facebook (Ondela Kepe)

“Given everything that’s happening in parliament and the processes that are going on, why are we still considering continuing with this company?

“When surely we should be at a point of considering expanding the project, and entering into a cost-effective or rather a value-for-money agreement with regards to opening the competition up.

“Surely, if this contract is being extended, we have the option as the city to not extend it [with Escotek].

“There are many companies that provide this service,” Kepe said.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom questioned whether legal procurement requirements were followed by extending the contract.

“What are the laws saying around this, because we know this is an evergreen issue, and this contract came to an end.

“You can’t extend a contract that has come to an end.

“So we just want clarity in terms of the legal part, how do we do this.

“Obviously, it’s a good service, I must say, because when I was political head of the department, it helped with load-shedding.

“I was shocked to see what it can do to reduce our electricity usage, but in terms of a continuation, how is that legal?”

On expanding the project beyond 110,000 units, Lamour said the programme was rolled out to additional households following the signing of the 2014 service level agreement.

Officials from the metro recently came under fire during an appearance before parliament’s Cogta portfolio committee, where the city was grilled on its evergreen contracts.

There, it was revealed that the metro has 22 evergreen contracts where the city has repeatedly extended contracts without going through a competitive bidding process.

Contracts were extended multiple times using deviations.

During the Cogta appearance, it was also revealed that in 2024, the metro had 172 deviations between July and December.

“The new SLA was already signed before the executive went to parliament, and there was a legal process followed,” Lamour said.

“There was a letter of intent by the previous executive director, and based on that, a legal opinion was sought, and the legal opinion said there’s nothing wrong with entering into an SLA with Escotek for another three years.

“The reason why they’re using Escotek is that Escotek signed an agreement with Eskom to do this work, and they are getting paid by Eskom for the evening peak.

“To make this project more fruitful to the metro, they enter into an agreement with us to do the morning peak, and we’ll be paying them for the morning peak.”

Grootboom said he would like to see the legal opinion.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom (Eugene Coetzee)

“We’ve been saying that we will do away with these evergreen contracts, but it seems like this is one of the items on the evergreen contracts.”

Electricity and energy political head Ziyanda Mnqokoyi seconded Grootboom in asking that the legal opinion be made available to the committee.

“I would like to know how you are going to respond to the parliamentary committee because this item is for us to note that it’s going to be presented in the parliamentary committee.

“Now that you are going to appear before that committee, how do you address this issue of Escotek being in an evergreen contract?”

Responding, Lamour said, “Just a correction, the two of us are going to appear. The mayor said both of us must go, so it’s us.”

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