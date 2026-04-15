‘Zille is very effective as opposition’: ANC MP Khusela Diko slams Zille’s viral campaign video

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Helen Zille posted a campaign video titled 'Canvassing by boat,' showing her navigating a flooded road in Dobsonville using an inflatable boat and a kayak.

ANC MP Khusela Diko has criticised DA mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille’s recent campaign tactics, suggesting she is better suited to remaining in the opposition.

Zille posted a campaign video titled “Canvassing by boat”, showing her navigating a flooded road in Dobsonville using an inflatable boat and a kayak. The stunt was intended to highlight the crumbling infrastructure in Johannesburg.

Come on dude, why do we always do this? Always looking out for some negative nonsense. We need to shift our energy into fixing this City and making it a better City for all of us. https://t.co/xRQ2IorImX pic.twitter.com/tmPBiLqGRK — Thamsanqa Mabhena (@ThamiMabhena) April 14, 2026

During the demonstration, Zille took aim at the city’s financial management, noting that in the 2025/26 financial year, the city of Johannesburg spent only 26% of its capital budget.

“That means money that was supposed to be invested in critical projects, such as stormwater infrastructure, was either stolen or mismanaged,” Zille stated.

During her visit in the area, Zille also interviewed residents who confirmed the road had been submerged for years due to a blocked drain. After the viral clip, city officials reportedly dispatched a team to clear the blockage.

While the video garnered praise from some for forcing government action, it drew sharp criticism from political rivals.

Diko was among the critics, arguing that Zille’s talents lie in activism rather than governance.

“Zille is very effective as opposition, getting the ANC-led coalition to work in Joburg. She must remain there — in opposition,” Diko said.

Zille quickly countered: “If we can do this in opposition, imagine what we can do in government, dear.”

Diko fired back by referencing Zille’s previous tenure as the mayor of Cape Town, pointing to under-serviced townships: “Don’t have to imagine. I’ve seen it in Nyanga, Langa, Kayamnandi, and Khayelitsha, among others, Gogo ... Considering taking a swim there anytime soon?”

Analyst Lukhona Mnguni shared an alternative angle of the shoot, which appeared to show another DA member pushing Zille’s kayak. Mnguni labelled Zille’s footage a “gimmick” designed to create a specific narrative.

This is not the first time Zille has gone viral for her campaigning. Last month, she made headlines for wearing a wetsuit and snorkel to “swim” in a massive, water-filled pothole in Douglasdale.

Despite the negative feedback, Zille’s supporters maintain that her unconventional methods are the only way to get the ANC-led coalition, which currently governs Johannesburg, to address service delivery failures.

TimesLIVE