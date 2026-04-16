ANC Eastern Cape faces fresh legal heat over withheld data

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The ANC in the Eastern Cape faces renewed legal pressure over disputed access to membership data

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is facing fresh legal pressure after failing to hand over membership data at the centre of a court battle that successfully interdicted the provincial conference in March.

In a founding affidavit filed on April 14 in the high court in KuGompo City, ANC members led by Lwazi Rotya accused the party and its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, of reneging on an undertaking to provide “raw data” from its electronic membership system used to verify branch meetings and conference eligibility.

Rotya is seeking a court order compelling the ANC to produce detailed attendance records for branch meetings across the province for 2025 and 2026, including scanned registers, meeting minutes and proof that attendees were legitimate members.

He argues this information is critical to determining whether the provincial conference meets constitutional requirements.

According to the affidavit, the ANC committed to submitting the data for judicial scrutiny.

During a court-ordered inspection in KuGompo City on April 9, the applicants’ legal team said they were shown limited spreadsheet documents and denied access to the original electronic data, as well as barred from making copies or photographs.

On April 9, the applicants’ attorney, Sinawo Makangela, visited Makhanya Attorneys to inspect the data.

However, an affidavit written by Rotya stated it was not possible.

“An association of Makhanya Attorneys, together with Ayanda Malangeni, who is from the ANC’s provincial offices, did not have any electronic data as agreed.

“Instead, they showed Makangela folders of [Excel] spreadsheets on a computer, which clearly did not resemble any raw electronic data.

“Makangela informed them that he also wanted to take copies or pictures of what he was being shown.

“Malangeni responded that there is a strict instruction by Mbalula that no copies or pictures can be taken of the Excel spreadsheets being shown.

“As a result, nothing could be achieved on that day.

“There was no raw data. The information contained could not be copied or even viewed.

“The ANC, through its representatives, simply obstructed the entire process,” the affidavit read.

Rotya accused the ANC of being disingenuous and misleading the court by offering information they had no intention of properly disclosing.

“That information is the foundation of everything.

“Without it, there can be no branch, no region, no province and no national conference.

“It is impossible to work out that the conference can quorate unless this information is made available and analysed.”

In their application, Rotya along with two others, accused the ANC of manipulating membership processes, including alleged ID harvesting, bogus branch general meetings and the fabrication of attendance records.

On March 25, acting judge Babalo Metu granted an interim order preventing the ANC provincial conference from sitting.

Giving reasons for the judgment on Tuesday, Metu said the court found the matter urgent and ruled that the applicants had established a prima facie right to interdict the conference, which they argued was being conducted in breach of both the ANC constitution and Section 19 of the SA constitution.

Metu said unresolved disputes over branch general meetings and verification processes meant the party could not reliably determine which branches were eligible to participate.

Evidence before the court showed incomplete verification reports, unaddressed recommendations, and the provincial executive failing to ratify key findings ahead of the conference.

On Wednesday, a lawyer representing the ANC, Tess Madisha from Ntanga Nkulu Inc, wrote to Makangela, saying his client, Rotya, had fundamentally mischaracterised their legal position in every way.

In the leaked letter, Madisha said during arguments on March 26 that Rotya’s legal counsel abandoned the relief seeking access to and copies of the ANC’s membership and branch data set out in the notice of motion.

“This abandonment was unequivocal.

“It was a deliberate election made in court, and this can be confirmed in the record proceedings.”

The relief sought required Mbalula to produce the results of the electronic membership system, reflecting scanned records of branch attendance across the province for 2025 and 2026.

“Any application to compel the production of data under a prayer abandoned on the record will be opposed.

“Our clients will refer to the court for the abandonment and seek costs on a punitive scale.”

Madisha said what her clients had offered was an inspection, a judicial peek into the raw data without the right to make copies or downloads of pictures.

“This was offered in express terms and for cogent legal reasons, including the POPIA protections.”

Madisha said Rotya’s representatives had uninterrupted access to the data and were at liberty to make whatever written notes they chose throughout that period.

“The applicable standard for discovery proportionality is well established.

“Four hours of substantive access to a dataset, with full note-taking rights, is more than adequate for the purpose of identifying specific data points relevant to challenging specific branch outcomes — which is the only legitimate litigation purpose for which this data is relevant,” Madisha said.

Mbalula declined to comment.

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