Politics

WATCH | Julius Malema granted leave to appeal five-year sentence

However, magistrate Twanet Olivier denied his bid to appeal against his conviction

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Julius Malema greets his supporters as he enters the East London court. Picture: (ALAN EASON)

EFF leader Julius Malema has been granted leave to appeal his five-year sentence handed down at the regional court in KuGompo City on Thursday morning.

Malema’s application to appeal against his conviction was, however, denied by magistrate Twanet Olivier.

He was released on bail.

Malema was found guilty in January of unlawfully discharging a firearm during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations in July 2018, at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

At the rally, Malema fired a semi-automatic rifle into the air.

He was found guilty on five counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Malema was sentenced to an effective five years’ imprisonment.

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