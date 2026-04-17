Metro seeks to move on R35m street lights tender recovery

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Most of the roads in Nelson Mandela Bay are without working street lights, making it dangerous. Picture:

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is tightening the net on officials — including former employees — implicated in the LED streetlight tender, as it moves to recover about R35m.

On Friday, the SIU tabled its report on the controversial contract during a special council meeting held behind closed doors at the city’s stadium.

SIU advocate Zolile Kwayimani tabled the report.

Insiders said it was similar to the document shown to parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs committee meeting last month.

The sitting also heard other forensic reports, including an update on the R24.6m toilet tender implicating suspended Bay acting manager Noxolo Nqwazi and former housing boss Mvuleni Mapu.

The case is before the courts.

Speaking after the meeting, mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the reports were brought to the council for the first time.

“The first one was the Covid-19 of 2020, which never featured in council, and one of the streetlights and a contract related to infrastructure and engineering and other updates of forensic investigations.

“Council had robust discussions which were meant for us to satisfy ourselves on how these reports were not tabled in council, and also satisfy ourselves that as council moves forward, there is accountability on actions by our officials and also on actions by contractors who are assigned responsibility in our city.

“We took a decision that the law must take its course and that there must be updates on all the matters. If there’s a need for civil cases to be opened, then so be it,” Lobishe said.

She was accompanied by speaker Eugene Johnson and deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk during the press briefing.

Lobishe said the city had committed to blacklisting the companies involved in the alleged fraud and corruption.

“Some of the processes have started on 21 officials [linked to the street lights tender], and others have left the municipality because they were called to disciplinary processes.

“When it comes to recovery of money, there are seven cases suggested by the SIU.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe (Eugene Coetzee)

“We’re saying it must be dealt with externally because our internal audit might not have the capacity because there’s no panel of investigators or permanently employed forensic investigators,” she said.

The SIU has made 20 criminal referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and nine administrative referrals for the blacklisting of implicated service providers for the street lights tender.

The SIU has referred evidence of misconduct against 21 municipal officials for disciplinary referrals.

The names of the companies or officials implicated were not disclosed.

The latest details of the R24m street lights tender investigation were initiated after a presidential proclamation.

The SIU launched its investigation in July 2025 after a case opened by former Defenders of the People (DOP) councillor Tukela Zumani at the Humewood police station in April 2024.

An internal audit report on tender SCM/20-27/S found the municipality incurred irregular expenditure of R24m due to incorrect specifications on the LED contract.

According to the report, the procurement process followed was irregular.

The contract was to supply and deliver LED lights.

It was last used in 2013 and has since lapsed. However, it was never revived through a formal tender process.

The procurement process for LED streetlights and floodlights was initiated through a verbal instruction, without a needs assessment.

The first validity extension was sent only to 20 of the 26 bidders. The second was sent out only to 13 of the 26 bidders, and a day after the first extension period had expired.

Lobishe said information presented suggested that contractors had colluded with officials to rig tender processes.

“Part of what was identified were financial leakages within, especially electricity and energy, where everyone cannot bring what they’ve procured to a central point where there can be verification for auditing.

“We have started to work on making sure that recurrences do not happen. Everything is centralised from the executive director’s office.”

Lobishe said she was satisfied with the process thus far.

She said divulging the names of the officials implicated now would compromise processes going forward.

While councillors accepted the report, they felt it was more of a compliance matter than actually resolving and acting upon the information.

EFF councillor Zanele Sikawuti said crucial elements were left out of the street lights tender report.

“For me, it appeared as more of a compliance matter where the city can show parliament that something was done and we’re moving.

“I really did not see anything worth noting, but it was noted.

EFF councillor Zanele Sikawuti. (EUGENE COETZEE)

“We’ve asked them to do monthly updates.”

ANC councillor Bongani Mani said they had expressed they were not entirely satisfied with the report, but welcomed it.

“There’s a process of the municipality that must enable the city manager to do certain things internally and source external skills. We’ve got to empower the city manager to do those things.”

DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach said there were a couple of shortcomings in the information requested by councillors.

“We’ve requested more information, of course, but at the end of the day, we’ve agreed with the recommendations.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said he was disappointed that a comprehensive report was not presented.

“There are certain officials within the institution that are still there, in senior positions, that are still in procurement committees.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom. (Eugene Coetzee)

“There are some of these companies that are still doing business with us, and yet there’s a recommendation to blacklist them, and we don’t know who these companies are.”

Grootboom said with no names mentioned, the meeting should have been open to the public.

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