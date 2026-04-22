Manganese terminal will now only move to Ngqura in 2030

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The Dom Pedro liquid bulk terminal in the Port of Port Elizabeth

Move the tanks!

That was the instruction from some Nelson Mandela Bay councillors to the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) during an economic development committee meeting on Tuesday.

Port of Ngqura business strategy manager Xola Mkontwana briefed councillors on the long-awaited plan to relocate the manganese terminal from the Gqeberha port to the Port of Ngqura.

The briefing included an update on the long-delayed relocation of the Dom Pedro liquid bulk terminal.

The closure of the terminals was supposed to have started back in 2021.

According to Mkontwana’s presentation, the commission date for the manganese terminal was now between 2030 and 2031.

The previous timeline was 2028.

During his briefing, Mkontwana told councillors that the ports authority had acquired land from the Coega Development Corporation and all that was needed was to develop the superstructure, which was a conveyor belt.

“We’ve done road surfacing, and the land is already there.

“What we need to do is develop the superstructure that actually goes from the land to the berth, and also ramp up the rail.

“The rail that goes from the Northern Cape to here.

“At the Port of Ngqura, we have the berth, which is the parking bays.

“We do have land, but we don’t have the conveyor belt.

“We don’t have the rail that goes from the Northern Cape because we need to ramp it up from 5-million tons to 12-million tons.

“We’re aware that the minister of transport [Barbara Creecy] did go out last year through what is known as a request for information, and that request for information has been closed, and we finished the evaluation.

“We’ll be going out on a request for proposal to develop the rail itself to increase it from 5-million tons to 12-million tons.”

The delayed decommissioning, closure and relocation of the liquid bulk terminal and the manganese terminal have long stalled the mooted waterfront development.

TNPA also wants to add a cruise liner berth at the Gqeberha port to support tourism.

ANC councillor Sicelo Mleve said he was happy about the presentation because manganese trucks were a problem on the city’s roads.

“The damages and massive potholes have become our responsibility with the limited resources in terms of money.

“We have a huge responsibility that is beyond our capacity. This will assist us as the city.

“When we first heard about these tanks, it was part of Vision 2020 presented by former mayor Nceba Faku.

“But now I can see that it’s for real. This thing is going to happen,” Mleve said.

DA councillor Masixole Zinto questioned Transnet on the many times the parastatal had changed its timelines.

“We’ve been hearing this thing [for many years].

“Now we’re talking about 2031, before we were talking about 2021.

“How many times have you moved these targets for you to move those things there, which are an eyesore.

“You are still talking as if it’s a brand new thing. I can’t clap my hands for this. We’ve been moving targets.

“Please move those things, just move them.

“The manganese, even before the Mendi Building was there, we’ve been talking about manganese.

“Look at our roads, look at the fatalities that are happening and go to Markman and see the mess that is happening there,” Zinto said.

Zinto questioned whether Transnet took the metro as a serious role-player.