AfriForum asked to step in as transformer lease saga rages on

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Former GOOD regional leader Siyanda Mayana laid a complaint against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe at the Humewood police station

Former GOOD regional leader Siyanda Mayana has appealed to lobby group AfriForum to ensure Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe is charged for her role in the controversial lease of a R25m transformer.

Lobishe has come under repeated scrutiny for her part in leasing the transformer to Coega Steels without council approval.

Efforts to ratify the decision through a council resolution were rejected earlier in 2026, with councillors instead calling for action against former acting city manager Ted Pillay and former acting executive director for electricity and energy, Tholi Biyela.

The leasing of the transformer is under investigation by the Hawks.

In his letter to AfriForum dated April 21, Mayana wrote that he was asking the lobby group to ensure the case was investigated and then prosecuted fairly and transparently.

“When this matter was brought to the attention of the council in January 2026, the council rejected the attempt by the mayor to get a retrospective approval for this illegal conclusion of a lease agreement for this municipal transformer.

“Equally, in the recent appearance before the parliamentary portfolio committee on co-operative governance, the mayor conceded that the conclusion of its lease agreement was irregular and she did not have the authority to commit any of the metro’s assets to such without due process as required by the regulations and the municipal policy.”

Mayana said he was concerned about the potential risk of interference with the case.

“I therefore request that AfriForum kindly assist in making sure that this case is concluded within a reasonable time and there is no interference to frustrate the investigations in a way that favours the subjects of the same investigations,” he said.

“Lobby groups like AfriForum are there to play a sort of vanguard role and ensure our institutions don’t engage in lawless activities.

“Over and above, if law enforcement is delaying, I would want them to pursue the case privately, in the form of private prosecution if the indictment is not expedited.”

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit spokesperson Barry Bateman confirmed receipt of Mayana’s letter.

“He sent us the email on Tuesday with supporting documents,” Bateman said.

“Our case managers still need to assess whether we’re in a position to assist.

“We certainly will assess.

“We assess every complaint we receive.”

Lobishe did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, DA councillor Ondela Kepe has submitted a motion calling for consequence management against Lobishe and is asking the council to refer her to the rules and ethics committee for her role in the leasing of the transformer.

Kepe submitted the motion on April 17.

“I write to you regarding the now-confirmed irregular leasing of a 132/22kV, 63MVA municipal transformer to Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd, a matter which has been served before both committee and council, and which has now further been conceded as irregular by the executive mayor before the Cogta parliamentary committee,” he said.

“While the reports tabled by the municipality, so far, provide a chronological account of events, they fail materially in addressing consequence management, particularly in respect of Lobishe, whose role in the approval of this transaction cannot be overlooked.”

Kepe wants the council to take action against Lobishe, including instituting consequence management and referring the matter to the co-operative governance MEC for investigation and appropriate legal action.

He also wants the acting city manager’s office to submit a supplementary report on accountability.

“The admission that the transaction was irregular confirms what the DA has consistently maintained — that due process was disregarded, risks were ignored, and residents were placed second to improper decision-making,” Kepe wrote.

“Accountability cannot be selective.

“If officials are to be held responsible, then so too must political leadership be held to the same standard.”

Speaking to The Herald, Kepe said the establishment of the ad hoc committee focused only on Lobishe’s non-responsiveness to correspondence she received from Cogta, not on her role in the leasing of the transformer itself.

“We want accountability.”

With Lobishe having survived two motions of no confidence in April, the council opted to establish the committee to investigate whether parliament’s requests for information were ignored.

At her appearance before the committee, Lobishe was grilled about her non-response to correspondence sent to her by Cogta portfolio committee chair Zweli Mkhize.

She also came under pressure over the municipality’s failure to respond to the committee’s repeated letters — the moment in which she blamed her two PAs and chief-of-staff for the dysfunction in her office.

However, this was disputed by her chief-of-staff, Mlungisi Lumka.

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