Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s safety and security department has only spent 18% of budget

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Some of the vehicles in the Nelson Mandela Bay fire department are in desperate need of repair

Nelson Mandela Bay’s safety and security department came under fire on Tuesday when it emerged that only 18% of its budget had been spent by the end of February, with the clock ticking closer to the end of the financial year.

During a safety and security committee meeting, councillors received a report on the directorate’s capital expenditure as of February 28.

The report showed further that commitments moved the expenditure to 39%.

The total capex budget is R72.35m.

The items budgeted for but with the money not spent includes R10m for a firefighting vehicle with a rescue pump, R17m for the purchase of a hydraulic platform for fire and emergency services, and a lift to accommodate disabled people at the Sidwell traffic centre at a cost of R1m.

DA councillor John Best described the spending as dismal, saying the department needed to get its act together.

“We are now on 18%, and the problem I have is we’re at 18% with 70 days left.

“But, in fact, we’ve actually got 40 days left because within that last month, you have to sort out payments.”

The financial year ends on June 30.

“If you order anything within a month, there’s no way you’re going to get it within 30 days,” Best said.

“If we look at commitments, we’re at 39%, which is dismal, and I’m glad to hear you’ve engaged the city manager and CFO, but it’s a bit late.

“I want to plead with safety and security that its sub-directorates need to sit down, have a look and see where we’re not going to spend the funds, and immediately have an additional adjustments budget that looks at the easy wins, which is motor vehicles.

“One of the easy wins is fire vehicles. There’s R2.8m on repairs for vehicles for fire only.”

He said 79 vehicles needed repairs.

“Let’s channel those funds into where we can have quick wins. We can’t pat ourselves on the back.

“We need to spend that money because it’s actually shocking,” Best said.

ANC councillor Mphumzi Momo urged the committee to invite officials from the supply chain unit to expedite the appointment of contractors.

“Supply chain needs to come closer to the department so that whatever we discuss here, they are part of it, so that there aren’t any excuses when we ask questions, especially when there are delays with funding expenditure.

“Our cars are in a bad condition. At least we can utilise that amount.”

Safety and security political head Luyanda Lawu agreed with the points raised by the committee members, saying that the supply chain unit would be invited to their meetings.

Acting safety and security executive director Shadrack Sibiya told councillors they had approached the acting city manager and the CFO to address their concerns.

“This is what assisted us in getting to the percentage we’re at.

“Fire trucks alone in the capital budget account for about R30m out of the R72m budget we have.

“We’re not patting ourselves on the back because we’ve got a lot to do.

“We started this process in July, but we’ve been sent from pillar to post.

“We’ve moved a lot of money to procure vehicles, which is a low-hanging fruit,” Sibiya said.

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