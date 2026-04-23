Politics

WATCH LIVE | SACP briefs media on ANC’s stance about its decision to independently contest elections

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The South African Communist Party is expected to brief the media on Thursday to address the ANC’s remarks regarding the tripartite partner’s decision to go at it alone in the upcoming municipal elections.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

No booze, no problem: how South Africans got lit at Sober Fest

4

‘A pathfinder’: Ramaphosa mourns the passing of Cynthia Shange

5

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

Related Articles