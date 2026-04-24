ANC shows no sign of clawing back support as decline deepens, warns Maphai

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The ANC’s slide from a dominant force to a 40% party reflects a failure to confront its own decline, with little sign that it is trying to win back lost support, while the DA has made clear its ambition to govern South Africa.

This is according to Sibanye-Stillwater chair Dr Vincent Maphai, who warned the ANC could fall even further at the next general election.

He said the government of national unity (GNU) is, in reality, anything but unified, but a fragile pact stitched together out of political necessity rather than shared vision.

Maphai was speaking at the Govan Mbeki Institutional Public Lecture hosted by Nelson Mandela University on Thursday.

He was introduced by political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki, son of Govan Mbeki.

Describing the GNU, Maphai said it was a temporary cessation of hostilities.

“The DA has made it explicit that they want to be a ruling party,” he said.

“I can’t say the same thing about the ANC that it wants to come back because I’ve not seen anything that tells me this is a party that is serious about addressing the fact that it moved down from 70% to 40%.

Maphai said the ANC was still run by the people who allowed it to drop to 40%.

“The ANC might drop even further at the next [general] elections.”

During the 2024 general elections, the ANC, for the first time since the dawn of democracy, lost its majority, dropping to 40.18%.

As a result, it entered into a GNU with the DA, PA, FF Plus, UDM, IFP, GOOD, PAC, Rise Mzansi and Al-Jama-ah.

“Our government of unity is about anything but unity. It’s about other things.

“Coalition governments typically occur when there is no single dominant party. I’m saying typically and not exclusively.

“This is the second government of national unity we have had.

“I believe in unity. I grew up in a divided society, and there’s no fun there.

“We come from a history of divisions, and that’s not something we should leave the next generation, because it nullifies the whole meaning of the struggle, because the struggle brought us together.

“There’s nothing new about a government of national unity. We had our own under Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk.”

Maphai was speaking under the theme “Government of National Unity — an asset or liability for South Africa”.

He said three parties now dominated the political scene — the ANC, DA and MK Party.

The last time the ANC got close to 70% at the general elections was in 2004, when it received 69.69%.

“Coalition governments also have disabilities, and the worst disadvantage is inherent instability and fragility.

“You might have five parties with 51%, and suddenly two are angry and pull out, and in that nature are unstable.

“They can be slow and inefficient, and they also dilute responsibility and accountability.

“A GNU can also betray the electorate because they campaign on certain policies, but when they enter these partnerships, they can compromise on the same policies that led the voter to vote for them.

“For us here and now in one fundamental sense, the GNU was an asset, not because of what it achieved but because of what it presented.

“This is based on my strong conviction that it’s better to have a bad government than no government at all.

“What the GNU managed to achieve is that it closed a political vacuum. Where you have a political vacuum, the people close to that vacuum are criminals and devious characters.

“If you don’t believe me, listen to the Madlanga Commission.

“The commission is a serious indictment against the ANC. It is saying to the ANC that you created such a vacuum that criminals moved into that space and took over the running of government.”

Maphai said South Africa needs a strong government, whether it is the GNU or a one-party dominant state.

“If you don’t, criminals will close that gap, and it’s not going to be the people you like.”

Maphai said post-1994, Mandela used SA’s first GNU to prevent a civil war from breaking out in the country.

“The purpose of the first GNU was a confidence-building mechanism.

“The ANC didn’t need it, but Mandela was sending a strong message to minorities in particular.

“He used it to achieve two things.

“Stability, because when you exclude people, you don’t know what they’re planning.

“Second, he used it to legitimise the new political order beyond his immediate constituents.

“He was saying to people. This is a new home, let’s use it together.”

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