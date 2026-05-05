ANC unity key to 2026 poll, says new Sarah Baartman chair

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The ANC’s newly elected Sarah Baartman regional chair, Mabhuti Matyumza, says unity within the party will be crucial if it hopes to mount a strong challenge in the 2026 local government elections.

In an interview with The Herald, Matyumza said he was aware of the challenges faced by the region, including water issues in Makana and technical capacity problems in Sunday’s River.

He said the region needed practical solutions and community involvement.

“We have a structure in place. We agree that, given the challenges, the first entry point for our region is to unite everyone behind the ANC, not behind the individual.

“Our region is not like any other region.

“It faces a lot of challenges, and those challenges need us, collectively, to rise above, and if you are disunited, we won’t be able to resolve those issues.

“There are quite a lot of challenges that we have because, of course, when we are going to the elections, people are not interested in the history of 1912 or [former president Nelson] Mandela, they are interested in service delivery,” he said.

Matyumza was elected at the regional conference in Port Alfred last week alongside deputy Thembani Mazana, regional secretary Neliswa Yantolo, deputy secretary Jo-Wayne Claasen and treasurer Charlene Booysen.

“We are new in the office, of course, but we are not new in terms of leadership and in terms of understanding issues on the ground,” he said.

Matyumza polled more than former regional secretary Johannes Hobbs, who also contested for the position of chair.

Matyumza received 116 votes and Hobbs 105.

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The Herald