DA elects George Michalakis as new parliamentary Leader

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The DA caucus in parliament has elected George Michalakis as the party’s new parliamentary leader.

Michalakis has been the DA’s chief whip in the National Assembly since the June 2024, following the May 2024 general elections.

The party said Michalakis will lead its work in parliament and spearhead its efforts to “rescue South Africa”.

In a media statement released on Thursday, the DA said: “He will spearhead the DA’s efforts to rescue South Africa in line with our commitments to the electorate in the last election.”

The DA expressed confidence in Michalakis’s leadership saying he would vigorously advance the party’s principles and priorities in the national legislature.

“The DA is confident that Michalakis will vigorously lead the DA in parliament in line with our values and principles and fight for what is best for all South Africans in parliament,” the party said.

South Africans deserve a parliament that works for and represents them. With George Michalakis at the helm, the DA will continue to use parliament as a platform to fight for all South Africans — DA

Michalakis will be tasked with ensuring stronger oversight over the government and driving the DA’s legislative programme. “This includes leading the DA’s legislative agenda, such as our bill to replace BEE and bar impeached officials from serving in parliament, as well as making sure that power is held to account,” the party said.

Parliament must remain a platform through which the interests of South Africans are defended, the party said.

“South Africans deserve a parliament that works for and represents them. With George Michalakis at the helm, the DA will continue to use parliament as a platform to fight for all South Africans.”

Michalakis previously served as a delegate in the National Council of Provinces representing the Free State from 2014 to 2024 and currently serves in the National Assembly. He also served as a councillor in the Lejweleputswa district municipality from 2011 to 2014.

Ordinarily the DA party leader would take up the parliamentary leader position if he were part of the caucus. But the newly elected federal leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has chosen to remain at the Cape Town civic centre as mayor rather than relocate to parliament.

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