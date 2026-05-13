Phone is ringing, says DA leader, but party won’t bow to pressure to shield Ramaphosa

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DA Federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has insisted that his political party will not and cannot be expected to shield embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is embroiled in controversy over Phala Phala. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

DA Federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has insisted that his political party will not and cannot be expected to shield embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is embroiled in controversy over Phala Phala.

He said the party would not cower to external pressures, even if their refusal meant the collapse of the government of national unity (GNU), in which the DA is the ANC’s biggest partner.

The newly elected leader said accountability, at a parliamentary and constitutional level, was non-negotiable.

“That is much more important to me than political convenience, it is much more important than the survival of this government or this president. It’s about establishing the values that are going to make our country successful or not, for our children’s generation.”

He told Sunday Times that this was a test for the DA’s resolve.

“Our anchor is, if we become part of a government that sweeps wrongdoing under the carpet, then we are no better than that which we are trying to replace. I can’t be a part of that.”

Hill-Lewis maintained that their mission should surpass the Phala Phala political storm.

“I want to explain that what we are trying to do is to build for the country something that is long term and for the future of our country. It’s not for now, it’s not for the GNU and it’s not for us, it’s bigger than us.

“If we think about ... the kind of country that we want South Africa to be, we know that it’ll only be successful in the long term if we build it on the basis of values. There are others, but one of those cornerstone values is accountability and integrity in the state. That is a value that is in tatters in South Africa at the moment. And so we have to stand up for that.”

We have to re-establish truth and integrity. If the president has done nothing wrong, then he has done nothing wrong. If there is nothing to worry about then there is no need for any concern. — DA Federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis

He revealed that it did not take him long to decide on a posture following the Constitutional Court ruling.

“For me the response to the judgment was easy, it didn’t take me more than a few seconds to think about it. What do we have to do to re-establish integrity, accountability and ethics in the state? That’s what we must do.”

Hill-Lewis vowed to reject all advances made to solicit his party’s support in a bid to shield Ramaphosa.

“We will say no, that’s it. We have to re-establish truth and integrity. If the president has done nothing wrong, then he has done nothing wrong. If there is nothing to worry about then there is no need for any concern.”

However, he stated his party would not capitalise on this situation to axe Ramaphosa for the sake of the vulnerability that has arisen.

“We are not going to be vindictive and impeach the president to put a knife in his back. That’s not us, that’s not our game. We want the truth and if the truth shows that he has done nothing wrong, then he has nothing to worry about. If it shows criminality, then the values are much more important than the person or the president.”

The federal leader conceded that he has been on the receiving end of telephone calls seeking to engage him on the DA’s support or next move.

“I am not going to get into individual names, but I will say that people I know in the ANC have called me this weekend.

“Some of them are old friends from varsity days, some of them are current leadership and others as well. They haven’t quite been explicit, but the hint and suggestion is that we must protect the GNU and the survival of the government.”

These requests fell on deaf ears as the federal leader insisted that their principles come first.

“We are committed and would really like for the GNU to succeed, but not at any cost. We will not turn a blind eye to corruption and criminality; we will never do that.”

He alluded to businesspeople and the private sector also forwarding their requests for Hill-Lewis’s buy-in.

“One of them even said explicitly, that maybe the president did something bad, but we might get someone worse, like Paul Mashatile.”

Despite the drama, Hill-Lewis told this publication that he was settling in well into his new role of steering the DA ship.

“It’s been a very busy three weeks and lots to sort out. In those three weeks, we’ve dealt with a big storm in Cape Town and a political storm breaking across South Africa.

“It’s never boring, or a dull moment, it’s still wonderful and exciting.”