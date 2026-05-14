Ad hoc committee gets fifth extension to finish corruption report

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Parliament's ad hoc committee chair Soviet Lekganyane at the inquiry into the criminal justice system.

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National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has granted parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system another extension to conclude its report.

The committee now has until June 12 to finish its work.

This is the fifth extension for the inquiry, following the committee’s failure to meet its previous deadline of April 30.

Didiza noted that, per parliamentary procedure, the speaker or a resolution of the house may revive a committee if it has not completed its mandate by the set date, highlighting the previous extensions already granted.

“The ad hoc committee proceeded with its work but could not complete it by the extended date of April 30 2026. Therefore, I have decided in terms of Assembly Rule 253(6)(c) to revive the ad hoc committee.”

Under this revival, Didiza highlighted that the committee will:

Maintain the same mandate and membership agreed upon by the National Assembly on July 23 2025.

Incorporate all proceedings and work completed up to and including April 30 2026.

Report to the National Assembly by no later than June 12 2026.

During the last housekeeping meeting, MPs reached a consensus that meeting the April 30 deadline would be impossible. They unanimously agreed to push the date to either the end of May or the second week of June.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse informed members that the draft report was not yet ready and was expected by May 8. He attributed the delay largely to outstanding transcripts from witness testimonies. In response, members have requested additional resources to assist the legal team in finalising the document.

The committee was established to investigate explosive allegations brought forward by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The inquiry concluded its oral hearings on March 18 following a final engagement with Mkhwanazi. To date, the committee has heard testimony from a wide range of law-enforcement officials and witnesses from both the public and private sectors.

The next phase involves assessing the evidence before moving into final deliberations to determine findings and formal recommendations.