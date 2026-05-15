ANC warns Bay leadership over ‘counter-revolutionary’ infighting

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The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has fired a warning shot at its leadership, condemning what it described as “counter-revolutionary conduct” and public infighting within the city’s top political structure.

This comes after parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs committee last week said there was a cold war between mayor Babalwa Lobishe and council speaker Eugene Johnson.

Both are members of the ANC, and Lobishe is the party’s regional chair.

During their appearance before the portfolio committee, Johnson and Lobishe openly disagreed on issues related to council decisions.

MK Party MP Jeffrey Mtolo said the political problem between the two was causing instability, questioning the mayor, speaker and the chief whip — all of whom are ANC members.

In a statement after a regional executive committee meeting on Thursday, ANC Bay spokesperson Bamanye Matiwane said public contradictions and factional battles within the troika were undermining organisational discipline.

He warned that leaders who place “personal sentiments or factional interests” above the party line would face the full might of the ANC’s disciplinary processes.

“The regional executive committee has observed instances where the mayor and the speaker have publicly contradicted one another in council, parliament and other public platforms, including situations where official reports have been undermined, and conflicting positions advanced.

“The ANC does not take these matters lightly.

“The region affirms unequivocally that there must be no contradictions within the troika.

“The troika exists to provide political leadership, unity, coherence and strategic direction.

“Any member who contradicts the collective position of the ANC based on personal sentiments or factional interests undermines organisational discipline and will be subjected to the full disciplinary processes of the movement,” Matiwane said.

Matiwane said the ANC had committed itself to intensifying its oversight role over the administration and ensuring that the metro prioritises the delivery of services.

“We will not allow irregularities, factionalism and inaction to derail service delivery and the developmental aspirations of our people.”

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