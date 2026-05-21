Accusations fly over toilet claims and grant spending at City Hall

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Nelson Mandela Bay acting executive director for infrastructure and engineering Joseph Tsatsire and political head Buyelwa Mafaya take part in a committee meeting on Thursday.

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A bitter squabble erupted at City Hall on Thursday after ANC councillor Gamalihleli Maqula accused infrastructure and engineering political head Buyelwa Mafaya of lying to parliament when she said the city had built toilets to replace the bucket system.

Tensions boiled over during an infrastructure and engineering committee meeting when Maqula turned on Mafaya and acting executive director Joseph Tsatsire over their appearance before parliament’s Cogta committee earlier this month.

Mafaya and Tsatsire were part of a team that faced tough questions from the committee.

The group, led by Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, had to answer questions about the Metro’s underspending on grants, the withholding of grants by the National Treasury, and the continued suspension of city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.

Mafaya and Tsatsire had logged in virtually from City Hall while Lobishe and council speaker Eugene Johnson had flown down to Cape Town to face the committee.

Mafaya is an ANC councillor.

“I think we need to do better. We can’t be fooled here,” Maqula said.

“Chair [Mafaya], I was watching your appearance in parliament, and I was not proud of the manner in which I was represented, especially by you, because of the lies that were presented in that committee in terms of your bucket eradication system.

”It’s a problem you have lied on TV, and part of those lies are affecting us directly with our wards. You have painted a picture that you have built toilets, but up to now, those toilets are not there.

“We don’t have toilets, people are using the bucket system, and I have written to you so that you can give me that report because I don’t have that report.

“The one that I have here is that you have only built 430 toilets from 2021 until today.”

He said there was a plan to build toilets before the end of June, and this was a promise made to parliament.

“There is not even a contractor in place to build those toilets, and he is lying in parliament now as well.”

The dispute appears to stem from Tsatsire telling Parliament that bucket toilets declined from 6,000 in 2018 to 4,670 in 2025, a claim that contradicts figures presented at Thursday’s infrastructure and engineering committee meeting.

Bucket toilets are removed and replaced with communal ablution facilities such as low-flush toilets or chemical toilets.

The aim is to provide stand-alone single toilets.

According to the report tabled during the meeting, the city has 6,010 bucket toilets.

Meanwhile, Maqula said Tsatsire was asking for more money when he could not spend what he had.

Earlier, Tsatsire said his department had a capacity issue to deal with the 700 leaks in the city. “But we don’t have an operating budget to be able to come to the end of the financial year.

“The precarious position of the council in terms of resources currently is dire, and we have three contractors that have been appointed, but I can tell you I might not be able to provide them with orders for them to be able to do the work.

“So we are going to require assistance for us to be able to say this is where we are putting our money, for us to be able to deal with these things.

“For the past couple of days, we have been saying we have developed a strategy, but each time it goes to council and budgeting is allocated to some of the line items, there is not sufficient funding from the institution to be able to deal with some of these things,” Tsatsire said.

Maqula said he struggled to understand why Tsatsire insisted the city did not have the resources for maintenance. “Our people out there know that we have lost money to the National Treasury. When I try to explain, they don’t care.”

He said spending on grants was low for the department.

The infrastructure and engineering directorate’s operating budget is R3.42bn, but by April 28, only R913m had been spent.

Its capital budget totalled R7.41bn, with expenditure at R1.48bn over the same period.

Spending on key grants also remained low, with the Urban Settlements Development Grant at 31%, the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant at 10%, and the Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership Grant at 33%.

“Joseph is saying we must fight for resources when they can’t spend what they have at their own disposal,” said Maqula.

“Let’s spend what we have.

Responding to Maqula, Mafaya accused him of lying to the committee.

She said he misheard her response to Parliament.

“Gama is lying. Maybe he did not hear the question very well.

“The portfolio had asked about the bucket eradication system. They asked how many bucket systems are in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Currently, we have 6,010 buckets.

“That’s what I said to the committee and they asked why we still have that and I said one of the reasons we’ve not eradicated the bucket is because some people have invaded and built informal settlements in private land where the municipality does not have a policy to install services there and build toilets there and putting bucket toilets is only thing we can do to give our people services,” Mafaya said.

Maqula cut in sharply, insisting Mafaya was out of order because she had not asked to speak.

“Can you let me finish because you said I lied, which is very bad coming from you,” Mafaya.

“Even later, the Cogta chair [Zweli Mkhize] said I was diplomatic in responding, and I was the only one who was praised by the chair.”

DA councillor Masixole Zinto asked the committee to refrain from calling each other liars.

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