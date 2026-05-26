Inside parliament’s 31-member impeachment committee

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Cash at the centre of the Phala Phala saga continues to haunt President Cyril Ramaphosa as the impeachment process is revived.

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National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has announced the 31 MPs who will serve on parliament’s impeachment committee after submissions from parties represented in the Assembly.

The list was confirmed on Monday after political parties were requested to submit their nominees by last Friday.

While most parties met the deadline, the ANC indicated it would submit its names at the weekend after finalising its list.

The announcement follows a Constitutional Court ruling that reopened the section 89 impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court ordered parliament to establish an impeachment committee to re-examine the Phala Phala matter.

A previous section 89 panel found that Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case to answer after a large amount of foreign currency allegedly hidden in a sofa at his Limpopo farm was stolen.

The panel also raised concern about Ramaphosa’s explanation that the money came from the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman.

Questions were further raised over why the theft was allegedly investigated without an official police case being opened.

Opposition parties have argued that the matter raises serious accountability concerns, while Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing.

The ANC submitted nine names and placed the chairperson of parliament’s committee on the Presidency, Doris Mpapane, at the top of its list.

Other ANC MPs who will serve on the committee are justice committee chairperson Xola Nqola; chairperson of the ad hoc committee probing corruption allegations in the police, Soviet Lekganyane; portfolio committee chairpersons Faith Muthambi, Boyce Maneli, Lusizo Makhubela, Mika Mahlaule; Cameron Dugmore and Dikeledi Direko.

The DA named five MPs — parliamentary leader George Michalakis, chief whip Glynnis Breytenbach, deputy chief whip Baxolile Nodada, national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau and Nazley Sharif.

The MK Party delegation will be led by parliamentary leader John Hlophe alongside chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala.

EFF leader Julius Malema and senior MP Omphile Maotwe will represent the red berets on the committee.

Two parties, GOOD and the PAC, indicated they would not participate in the committee, as each party has only one MP in parliament, who also serves in the executive.

The remaining parties each nominated one representative.

The full list of names:

ANC

Doris Mpapane

Xola Nqola

Soviet Lekganyane

Faith Muthambi

Cameron Dugmore

Dikeleli Dorah Direko

Boyce Maneli

Mika Mahlaule

Lusizo Makhubela

KJ Maimela (alternate)

DA

George Michalakis

Baxolile Nodada

Glynnis Breytenbach

Karabo Khakhau

Nazley Sharif

MK Party

John Hlophe

Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi

Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala

EFF

Julius Malema

Omphile Maotwe

IFP

Nhlanhla Hadebe

PA

Marlon Daniels

FF Plus

Wouter Wessels

ActionSA

Lerato Ngobeni

Roger Trollip (alternate)

ACDP

Steve Swart

UDM

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa

Rise Mzansi

Stanford Makashule Gana

Build One South Africa

Mmusi Maimane

ATM

Vuyo Zungula

Al Jama-ah

Imraan Ismail-Moosa

National Coloured Congress

Fadiel Adams

United Africans Transformation

Lethabo Mahlatsi

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