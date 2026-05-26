Samwu threatens action over dysfunctional metro

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South African Municipal Workers Union Nelson Mandela Bay leadership. From left, regional chair Phumzile Tshuni, regional secretary Siphokazi Lobishe and treasurer Nonzolo Dlula addressing the media at their offices at the Lillian Diedericks Building in Govan Mbeki Avenue on Tuesday

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Leadership instability, endless acting appointments, vandalised municipal facilities and unresolved disciplinary cases.

This was how the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) described the dysfunctional Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Tuesday.

The union said the problems were crippling service delivery and creating unsafe working conditions.

Samwu warned that if the instability was not addressed, the union could take to the streets.

During a media briefing, Samwu regional leaders slammed the municipality for failing to permanently fill critical senior management posts, saying the metro cannot run effectively while relying on rotating acting officials.

Samwu regional secretary Siphokazi Lobishe said the union was concerned about the failure to fill key senior management vacancies, including the post of city manager, warning that the prolonged instability was affecting the municipality.

City manager Noxolo Nqwazi has been on suspension since February 2024.

“Of course, we are aware that we have a city manager who was appointed but we have been offered people who are acting in the position.

“Now we are saying the council must take responsibility and resolve the matter once and for all.

“It’s either they bring back the suspended city manager, or they advertise the position.

“We are not happy with the acting position. Today is this one acting, next month it’s someone else.

“The current acting city manager was given a term of only 30 days, so what is going to happen on Friday when she leaves the office?” Lobishe said.

Eastern Cape co-operative governance acting deputy director-general Charity Sihunu was seconded to the city until May 31.

Lobishe said none of the municipality’s departments had permanent executive directors.

“As a result, the local labour forum does not sit. We are supposed to have senior officials there.

“We have had a local labour forum for the past year.”

Samwu also raised unsafe working environments, highlighting the depot in Despatch.

“The union is deeply concerned about the increasing incidents of vandalism at municipal buildings, which are now posing a direct threat to the safety and wellbeing of municipal employees.

“An example is the municipal depot in Despatch.

“Vandals are making it their home more than the employees making it their workplace.

“The employees are even scared to go into the yard,” Lobishe said.

“There are no offices. With the building vandalised, they have to operate in their cars. There are no ablution facilities.

“These incidents have led to an unsafe working environment for staff, damaged municipal infrastructure, disruption of essential services and increased risk to both employees and the public.”

Samwu also touched on prolonged disciplinary proceedings and tension among the city’s top political leaders.

“Without getting into the political sphere, whatever is happening within the troika offices affects the running of the municipality, and it affects the workers as well.”

Samwu regional chair Phumzile Tshuni said without a permanent head of administration, the city was effectively headless from an administrative perspective.

“We can’t tolerate a situation where there are no executive directors.

“If there’s supposed to be a march, there’s supposed to be action. We will not hesitate.”

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