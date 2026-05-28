MK Party chief whip arrested over alleged salary scam

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Authorities allege the MK Party employees were effectively forced to make payments. File photo.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi has been arrested after allegedly forcing party employees to hand over chunks of their salaries under the guise of paying the party president’s legal fees.

The Hawks confirmed on Thursday 46-year-old Zondi was arrested on fraud charges in the Western Cape.

She allegedly defrauded the party employees of about R233,317 between August 2024 and December 2024.

Police spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said the suspect was served with a warrant of arrest.

“The suspect headhunted and recruited four individuals into the party as researchers, and during their employment she demanded payments under the pretext it was for the legal costs of the president [of the party],” Hani said.

Authorities allege the employees were effectively forced to make the payments.

Hani said the suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Thursday.