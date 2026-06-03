Mandla Mandela poised for return to frontline politics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkosi Mandla Mandela been nominated as a mayoral candidate for the King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Story audio is generated using AI

In a surprise political comeback that could see him return to frontline public office, Nkosi Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela has emerged as the ANC’s preferred candidate to lead the troubled King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality in Mthatha after the November 4 local government elections.

The former ANC MP and traditional leader of Mvezo Great Place has been identified by the party’s OR Tambo region as its first-choice candidate to replace mayor Nyaniso Nelani, a move that would place one of SA’s most recognisable political figures at the helm of his grandfather Nelson Mandela’s home municipality.

Mandela’s emergence as a mayoral contender comes only months after he made international headlines for his outspoken support of the Palestinian cause and received a hero’s welcome from supporters on his return to SA.

His nomination is contained in a confidential ANC report tabled by Eastern Cape co-ordinator Helen Sauls-August before the party’s newly unveiled provincial task team (PTT) on Monday night.

(SUPPLIED)

Mandela told the Dispatch on Tuesday that he was honoured by the nomination.

“It would be an honour to be called again to come serve our people,” he said.

“It would be a real opportunity to talk to and address the grassroots challenges that are facing our people in this region.”

He said among his immediate priorities would be to tackle poverty and unemployment in the OR Tambo district, under which KSD falls, and which is among the poorest regions in the country.

The confidential report, seen by the Dispatch, contains recommendations submitted by ANC regional structures on their preferred mayoral candidates for the province’s metros and a number of strategic municipalities ahead of the local government elections.

While the ANC’s regions in the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) and Nelson Mandela Bay have largely opted for continuity by recommending incumbent mayors Princess Faku and Babalwa Lobishe for another term, the OR Tambo region is proposing a significant change at KSD.

Buffalo City Metro Municipality mayor Princess Faku. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

As is standard practice within the ANC, each region submitted three names, in order of preference, for consideration as potential mayoral candidates.

The recommendations will now be forwarded to Luthuli House for further scrutiny before final decisions are made.

The selected candidates are expected to become the ANC’s public faces in their respective municipalities as the party gears up for the elections.

In BCM, the Dr WB Rubusana region submitted the names of Faku, regional deputy secretary and mayoral committee member Bongiwe Sauli, and regional treasurer and finance MMC Yomelela Tyali.

Party insiders say Faku remains the overwhelming favourite to retain the mayorship unless the ANC identifies a stronger candidate from outside its structures.

Dr WB Rubusana ANC regional secretary Anele Lizo could not be reached for comment on Tuesday but previously said the region was fully behind Faku to continue as mayor.

For Nelson Mandela Bay, the region recommended Lobishe, council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka and infrastructure MMC Bulelwa Mafaya.

The ANC recently invited applications from individuals outside party ranks for mayoral positions in metropolitan municipalities, signalling its willingness to consider suitably qualified candidates beyond its membership.

The Chris Hani region backed Enoch Mgijima mayor Madoda Papiyana for another term, while the Sarah Baartman region wants Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara to be retained.

The OR Tambo region placed Mandela at the top of its preferred list ahead of OR Tambo District Municipality MMC Nomthandazo Mdledle and former KSD mayoral committee member Zoliswa Madyibi.

In a detailed motivation accompanying Mandela’s nomination, the region argues that his leadership credentials, governance experience and public profile make him the ideal candidate to lead the municipality.

“His candidature presents an opportunity to place at the helm of the municipality a leader with a proven track record of service, a deep understanding of governance, strong developmental credentials and an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life of all residents,” it says.

The region highlighted Mandela’s role as traditional leader of Mvezo Great Place and head of the Royal House of Mandela, as well as his extensive parliamentary experience.

Mandela was an ANC MP for 15 years between 2009 and 2024 and served on several key parliamentary portfolio committees.

According to the motivation, his track record demonstrates an ability to attract investment and implement projects that directly benefit communities.

“His achievements reflect his ability to attract investment, build partnerships and implement projects that directly improve the lives of communities.

“His commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities aligns with the developmental mandate of local government and the priorities of the people of KSD.”

Mandela’s profile could also be leveraged to unlock economic opportunities for the municipality.

“His national and international profile provides a unique opportunity for the municipality to attract investment, tourism, strategic partnerships and development initiatives.”

Elsewhere, changes could also be on the cards at the Port St Johns municipality.

Former mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo emerged as the preferred candidate after being placed first on the region’s list.

The incumbent mayor, Cebisa Mazuza, and council speaker Simthembile Sicoto were also recommended.

Mlombile-Cingo served as mayor from 2018 until 2024 before being redeployed to the OR Tambo District Municipality as chief whip.

The report states that the recommendations are intended to ensure the party fields capable and credible mayoral candidates across the province.

OR Tambo ANC regional chair Mesuli Ngqondwana and secretary Vinny Tsita could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

In Makana, the Sarah Baartman region submitted the names of Vara, corporate services MMC Zanekhaya Andile Hoyi and budget and treasury MMC Gcobisa Mene.

However, the ANC’s provincial leadership wants Sarah Baartman district council speaker Nomhle Gaga and another qualifying candidate added to the list.

In the Ndlambe Local Municipality, which includes Port Alfred, the ANC in the region has recommended former mayor Thandiswa Siphokazi Dyakala, infrastructure MMC Babalwa Lamani Mgudwa and a former MMC for the same portfolio, Thembani Mazana.

The Eastern Cape ANC wants Ndlambe mayor Khululwa Ncamisa and council speaker Andile Marasi included in the list.

ANC provincial task team spokesperson Yanga Zicina confirmed that the recommendations would be forwarded to national officials for consideration.

“We did not discuss any names in that meeting, but the PTT received and deliberated on the report concerning the ANC candidate selection process for metropolitan municipalities and strategic municipalities in preparation for the municipal elections.

“The selection process is guided by clear criteria, including gender representivity, generational mix, appropriate skills, qualifications and experience, sound knowledge of local government and a firm understanding of ANC policies.”

Though the final decision rests with ANC national structures, Mandela’s surprise emergence as KSD’s preferred mayoral candidate has become one of the biggest political developments ahead of the November polls.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch