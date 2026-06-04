MP attacked on Gqeberha beachfront

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

A weekend knife attack on DA member of parliament Baxolile Nodada and his friend on Gqeberha’s beachfront has reignited concerns over crime and deteriorating public infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Earlier this week, Nodada told parliament how he narrowly escaped becoming “another statistic” of a city he says is failing to keep residents safe.

He said with streetlights not fixed, he and his friend were attacked in the dark along the beachfront over the weekend.

I fought for my life against drug-addicted criminals who exploited a dark alleyway to Humewood Beach Park, where stolen cables were never repaired, street lights did not work, bush clearing was not done, and there was no security patrol. — Baxolile Nodada, DA MP

During a parliamentary debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s budget vote on Tuesday, Nodada told MPs that had events unfolded differently, he would not have been standing before them.

“Today I could’ve been lying in a hospital bed, fighting for my life, or my family could have been preparing my funeral, while everyone in this parliament sent their condolences.”

Nodada, a former councillor in the metro, said he was violently attacked on Saturday while walking in Humewood with his friend.

His friend was stabbed six times, while he sustained injuries to his hands.

“I fought for my life against drug-addicted criminals who exploited a dark alleyway to Humewood Beach Park, where stolen cables were never repaired, streetlights did not work, bush clearing was not done, and there was no security patrol.

“I was almost a statistic of how the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality fails to keep our streets safe.

“I was fortunate enough to make it out alive. Thousands of South Africans sadly don’t.”

Nodada said he had repeatedly raised the issue of combating crime and having functional municipalities to protect communities.

“However, that has fallen on deaf ears in many instances.

“I hope you listen to the story and maybe take action on some of the proposals I’ll make to you.

“Crime rips lives and communities apart. I am no exception.

“Thousands of families are victims of failing municipalities and unsafe streets.

“This weekend I came closer to it, more than anyone ever wants to or deserves to.

“Mr President, criminals thrive when municipalities fail at the fundamentals, when streetlights stay broken, when stolen infrastructure is ignored, when bushes become hiding places, when police are under-resourced, when local governments stop governing.

“That is the reality in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Criminals are running riot in Nelson Mandela Bay, yet mayor [Babalwa] Lobishe hollowed out our metro police, and despite it being located in one of the most dangerous crime hotspots, the Walmer SAPS satellite station has remained closed since 2017.

“This is not an isolated failure in a city where 126 metro police officers have only three working vehicles per shift, over 100 funded posts in the metro safety and security department have stood vacant for nearly two years, yet 80% of its safety and security budget is unspent,” he said.

Despite this, Nodada said, Ramaphosa had praised Lobishe during a recent visit to the city.

Speaking to The Herald on Thursday, Nodada said he had attended a wedding earlier in the day and had gone to a restaurant before the incident happened.

“We’d parked opposite the Humewood Hotel, and the area is dark.

“There are trees, and none of the pathway lights works.

“I’ve heard from business owners that there are amaphara around, smoking and seemingly it’s those people who attacked us.

“I was stabbed a few times in my hand, and as I fought them off, my phone fell, and they went for that, but my friend slipped on the grass, and they got him.”

Nodada said they went to St George’s Hospital and were told they did not sustain any severe injuries as the stab wounds missed vital organs.

“I told the ward councillor, and he said he’d been fighting this for two years without success.

“The businesspeople want to put cameras there but can’t if there aren’t any cables.

“In parliament, I was making a broader story about crime, and just because we’re public representatives doesn’t mean we’re immune to what’s happening in society,” Nodada said.

Nodada said the city would host an international surfing event soon, and if nothing changed, tourists would not be able to walk on the beach in the evenings.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that a case of robbery with a weapon other than a firearm was being investigated.

“It is alleged that at approximately 2.30am, the complainant and his friend were walking along Beach Road on their way to a hotel when they were confronted by three suspects armed with a knife.

“During the incident, one of the suspects allegedly engaged in a struggle with the complainant, causing the complainant’s iPhone to fall from his pocket.

“The suspects proceeded to rob the victims, and during the incident, the complainant’s friend sustained a stab wound. The suspects thereafter fled the scene on foot.”

Police are investigating.

Gantana urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Sergeant Ngeni on 079-601-0710 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald