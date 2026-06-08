Bay budget finally approved after green light from National Treasury

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Nelson Mandela Bay’s coalition government has defended its controversial 2026/2027 budget, insisting it is now fully funded after the National Treasury initially rejected it.

After an extensive debate that went back and forth between parties, the budget was passed with 61 councillors voting in favour.

While presenting the budget to council, EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha, who also serves as budget and treasury political head, launched a blistering attack on the DA for boycotting a council meeting, describing the move as a deliberate bid to derail the process.

Ngqisha said DA acting chief whip Gustav Rautenbach had attended a whips’ meeting where he stated the DA had no objection to attending a virtual council meeting to note the tabling of the budget on May 29.

“Yet when that virtual council meeting commenced, the DA was nowhere to be found,“ Ngqisha said.

“We later discovered that they had deliberately decided to boycott the meeting, hoping that this government would fail to meet its legal obligation to table the budget before the end of May 2026.

“He thought in his intellectually bankrupt mind that the absence of the DA would equate to the council not sitting and government failing to meet its legal obligation.”

He said the budget preparation process was rigorous and had to comply with strict regulatory requirements, culminating in thorough scrutiny by the National Treasury from every angle before it could be considered for approval.

“The budgeting process comes with some casualties due to the funding limits as the budget must remain in a funded position when being tabled to council.

“Accordingly, this draft budget comes with those limitations as well as other challenges.”

He said that on March 31, they had met the National Treasury and the budget was declared unfunded.

The budget report presented on Monday has been concluded after thorough assessment by the National Treasury.

“The positive interaction with the National Treasury officials and the budget and treasury directorate resulted in positive outcomes and improved budget position.

“So, albeit all the financial problems that we must all work on, the budget tabled remains funded.”

Despite these interventions, he said the municipality continued to grapple with a low revenue collection rate, a growing arrears debt burden and persistently high water and electricity losses.

“We do not want to hear problems any more.

“Leadership is not about complaining or making noise about problems only.

“It is about offering workable solutions.”

He said a R105m budget over three years was included for the acquisition of a Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts (mSCOA) compliant Enterprise Resource Planning system.

mSCOA is a strict National Treasury requirement forcing municipalities, including Nelson Mandela Bay, to use a standardised, integrated financial system.

“We understand our dismal performance on the mSCOA front.

“The National Treasury confronts us in this regard and now we are providing a solution through this funding.

“My sincere thanks to those who worked behind the scenes, from various roleplayers within various directorates, senior managers and accountants, for producing a budget document that can be considered.”

The approved tariff increases include an average 10.95% electricity hike.

Residents will pay 6.5% more for water, sanitation and refuse.

Property rates could also increase by 5.5%.

The total operating grant allocations range between R2.6bn and R2.7bn for the period 2026/2027 to the outer year of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, being 2028/2029.

The total capital grant allocations are R1.55bn for the 2026/2027 financial year, increasing to just above R1.7bn for the 2028/2029 financial year.

A development in the budget was the introduction of the R477.97m Urban Development Financing Grant, a new funding allocation for metro trading services.

Total revenue is anticipated to be R20.11bn with total expenditure of R20.58bn.

This means the budget has a deficit of R469.76m.

DA councillor Brendon Pegram, whose party voted against the budget, said the metro was dying in front of residents’ eyes.

“Every single day, thousands of residents and scores of businesses are impacted by large-scale electricity outages.

“Earlier this year, on two occasions, a third of the city was without electricity due to collapsing pylons ...

“Imagine a R22bn municipality that can’t keep the lights on.

“Imagine a great city brought to its knees by the ignorant and arrogant leaders who don’t know any better.”

ANC councillor Xola Notshe said the National Treasury had approved the budget with constraints but emphasised it was funded and credible.

“It responds to climate, to infrastructure, to administration and to service delivery,” Notshe said.

“Before we conclude, speaker, it is important to dispute the utterances said on this platform by a member of the opposition.

“Speaker, we are equally concerned about the plight of the poor.

“As a ward councillor, I work with social workers to attend to some of the issues raised here by fellow councillors.

“When approached, the private sector is also available.

“On behalf of the ANC caucus, I rise to support this budget.

“It is a budget that protects the vulnerable, fixes the basics and prepares Nelson Mandela Bay for the future.”

FF+ councillor Bill Harington said his party would not support the proposed tariff increases.

“At a time when residents are battling rising living costs, unemployment, economic uncertainty and failing municipal services, this ANC-led administration is once again asking residents to pay more for less,” Harington said.

“The real question is not how much residents are expected to pay.

“The real question is what they are receiving in return for these increases.

“Leadership is not measured by the ability to increase tariffs.

“Leadership is measured by the ability to deliver services, maintain infrastructure and provide value for money to residents.

“Unfortunately, this administration, your administration, has failed that test.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom alleged that the budget was a multibillion-rand financial illusion cooked up in just nine days to cheat a computer compliance check.

“On May 18, the National Treasury ran its diagnostics and branded this budget legally bankrupt and unfunded because real-world collections had completely collapsed,” Grootboom said.

“Look at the harsh reality of our current financial position.

“It explicitly reveals a staggering R469.7m operating deficit before capital transfers.

“Let that sink in.

“This city cannot even generate enough revenue to cover its own daily basic running costs.

“This budget is fundamentally broken right at the starting line, bleeding nearly half a billion rand in operational shortfall.

“​So, what did they do to fake a funded status and hide this massive deficit?

“The CFO [Jackson Ngcelwane] [allegedly] openly admits they went to the backend and hiked water tariffs by 3% and electricity tariffs by 2% on our residents.

“They slashed planned expenditure under contracted services and magically zeroed out the bad debts written off line item just to force the computer system to spit out a compliant paper surplus.

“The National Treasury explicitly warned that you are funded strictly on the margin and face imminent financial collapse.

“You brag about R2.96bn in available cash.

“But under current liabilities, you owe local suppliers and small business contractors a mind-boggling R6.12bn.

“You are sitting on a R3.16bn commercial cash black hole.”

Responding to councillors, Ngcelwane said the questions and issues raised by councillors did not necessitate amending the budget.

On the electricity hikes, Ngcelwane said the municipality did not have control but was reliant on the National Energy Regulator of SA.

He denied the municipality owed R6bn to creditors.

“We’re sitting with a letter from National Treasury confirming the funding position and the assessment of the budget.”

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