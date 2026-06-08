Deputy mayor wants ACDP councillor investigated for perjury

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Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk wants ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom investigated for perjury.

Van Niekerk, president of the National Alliance, reported a case of perjury against Grootboom at the Humewood police station on Sunday.

According to Van Niekerk, Grootboom signed an affidavit during a 2022 high court matter confirming that he recognised him as the speaker.

However, Van Niekerk alleges that Grootboom later laid a criminal complaint against him, claiming the opposite — that he was not the speaker when decisions were taken.

Van Niekerk was later elected as mayor and then deputy mayor.

Grootboom dismissed Van Niekerk’s perjury complaint as a “desperate deflection tactic”.

He said the allegation was aimed at distracting attention from the deputy mayor’s ongoing criminal trial involving charges of cyber fraud and alleged contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

“During high court proceedings in 2022 relating to leadership disputes within the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, Grootboom signed a sworn confirmatory affidavit,” Van Niekerk said.

“In that affidavit, he confirmed the contents of the court papers that described my position as speaker at the time.

“That means, under oath, he agreed with and supported the version of events presented to the high court.

“However, at a later stage, Grootboom brought criminal charges against me in which he claimed the opposite — that I was not the speaker at the time relevant decisions were made.

“Both statements cannot be true at the same time.

“This contradiction is not a minor detail.

“It goes directly to the heart of the legal process and raises serious questions about whether sworn testimony has been used consistently and honestly.

“For this reason, I have asked the police to investigate whether perjury has been committed and whether false or conflicting statements were made under oath,” Van Niekerk said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed Van Niekerk opened a case of perjury.

“The matter is currently under investigation, and no further information can be disclosed at this stage,” Gantana said.

Van Niekerk is currently facing trial for the 2022 appointment of Boqwana Burns Incorporated to handle various legal matters at a cost of R575,000.

His position as speaker of the council at the time was uncertain because city manager Noxolo Nqwazi had already declared vacancies in the council held by his party, the National Alliance.

It is further alleged that Boqwana Burns was not on the municipality’s list of approved legal service providers, and by appointing them, Van Niekerk attempted to circumvent the Municipal Finance Management Act.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom (Eugene Coetzee)

Grootboom maintains there is no contradiction in his sworn statements, saying they relate to two different dates and legal circumstances.

“As the weight of the evidence against him mounts in a court of law, he is attempting to find scapegoats, manufacture conspiracies and distract the public from his own pending criminal trial.

“The perjury allegation against me is entirely baseless.

“It relies on a deliberate distortion of two separate events occurring months apart.”

Grootboom said that Van Niekerk’s seat in council had been declared vacant in March 2022 and later reinstated in September of that year.

“His seat had been declared vacant on March 22 2022, and he was only formally reinstated months later via a settlement agreement signed on September 13 2022.

“The council’s own multiparty public investigative committee explicitly verified this timeline, finding that his actions on June 8 constituted a misrepresentation,” he said.

In essence, Grootboom argues there is no contradiction between his sworn statements because they relate to different events and dates.

He said that his August 2022 confirmatory affidavit only verified what happened at a specific council meeting on August 30 2022, which Van Niekerk was allowed to attend under a temporary court order and later extended to the continuation of that same meeting on September 7.

“On that day, an urgent interim court order granted him a temporary pass to attend only that specific meeting to fulfil his duties.

“When the agenda ran out of time, the judge issued a variation order simply allowing him to attend the continuation of that same unfinished meeting on September 7.

“Acknowledging that the council complied with a temporary, emergency court order for a single, isolated meeting and confirming [DA] councillor [Leander] Kruger’s factual account of it does not alter the fact that councillor Van Niekerk was legally out of office and acted unlawfully months earlier on June 8 2022,” Grootboom said.

He said he would co-operate fully with the police to ensure the case was dismissed.

“Stating two different facts about two completely different dates and legal contexts is not perjury; it is the truth.

“As an elected representative and a state witness in his ongoing criminal trial, I will not be intimidated by retaliatory charges designed to discredit those who speak out against corruption.

“The evidence against him is [allegedly] overwhelming, and the courts will ultimately decide his fate,” Grootboom said.

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