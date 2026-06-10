Ngoqo back as Bay acting city manager

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Nelson Mandela Bay chief operating officer Lonwabo Ngoqo will serve as the acting city manager for three months

Nelson Mandela Bay chief operating officer Lonwabo Ngoqo returns to the city’s hot seat after councillors appointed him to act as city manager.

Ngoqo will act in the post for three months.

An attempt to extend former acting city manager Charity Sihunu’s contract by a month failed after the city obtained a legal opinion.

Sihunu’s contract with the city ended on Monday after having been seconded to the post for a month by Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams in June.

However, just after 5pm on Tuesday, Ngoqo was appointed to act as city manager after a majority of councillors voted in favour.

His appointment follows a legal opinion from W Langson Associates Inc, which found that the municipality could not extend Sihunu’s contract.

This was discussed after a report behind closed doors recommended that Sihunu’s contract be extended by a month.

The law firm found that Sihunu’s appointment ran from May 8 to June 8 and that period had lapsed.

“It follows that in the circumstances, because there is no secondment agreement in existence, there can be no question of extension of such a secondment agreement.

“The second question is whether the chief operating officer can be appointed as the acting municipal manager.

“The municipal manager is currently under suspension, and with the secondment of Sihunu, there is no-one holding that position.

“Also, the post of the municipal manager is not vacant and therefore cannot be advertised.

“It follows that the council cannot proceed to invoke the further subsections of section 54A dealing with the position where there is a vacancy and an advertisement of the position of the municipal manager.

“Nothing in section 54A(1) and (2) prevents the appointment of the COO as the acting municipal manager.

“This is because his previous acting appointment and the limit of that duration of six consecutive months have been exhausted.

“He has not occupied this position for the past month, which was when Sihunu was seconded,” Langson wrote.

Noxolo Nqwazi was suspended as municipal manager in February 2024.

The coalition has been divided over whether Nqwazi should be reinstated, following a directive from Williams earlier in 2026 stating that her precautionary suspension had lapsed.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Dickson Masemola and Williams are expected in the city on Wednesday, where they will engage Mayor Babalwa Lobishe and members of the mayoral committee.

This will be the first time Masemola visits the metro since Williams threatened to dissolve the municipality due to ongoing instability.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s council meeting started an hour late as speaker Eugene Johnson indicated she had sought a legal opinion.

During the 3pm council meeting, GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon said Johnson sourced the legal opinion without asking council.

“I don’t know what legal opinion you want,” Troon said.

“Who is this law firm that you are asking this?

“Because we also know there is a tendency to get legal opinions from people who you want to say this is the outcome.

“What is the cost to it, and now who is going to pay for that?”

PA councillor Alvera Hendricks said some reports were dealt with swiftly, while others appeared to be ignored.

“These items are being attended to so fast while items meant to be attended to aren’t.

“It baffles my brain that these items are pushed through.

“We’re busy wasting money in the metro unnecessarily.”

DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach said they expected the legal opinion to be brought to council.

“You knew you wanted a legal opinion. It was expressed on Monday night.

“The attorneys will give you an opinion because you paid for it.

“But it’s important to give us the brief of what you’ve briefed the attorneys so that we can see.”

Responding to councillors, Johnson said the council had asked for a legal opinion on a possible extension.

“Based on that and because there were so many legal questions, we had to get an opinion on the legality of this item.

“The same was sent to attorneys and the legal department to ask for a legal opinion on this matter.”

EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha said the legal opinion was not sought on behalf of the council.

“There’s no-one who can take a unilateral decision on behalf of the council and then say the council sought a legal opinion.

“There’s no legal opinion that council sought, and even if you personally feel you need a legal opinion, you cannot do it without our go-ahead.

“It’s wrong, and you need to take accountability for the costs of the legal opinion. We never asked you for the legal opinion.”

Johnson pushed back against Ngqisha, saying he was mistaken and stressing that she carries a responsibility to ensure the council made sound decisions.

Ngqisha said Johnson was out of order.

Lobishe pleaded with councillors to accept the legal opinion as the situation might change following the provincial and national delegation visit on Wednesday.