Too much manganese dust, so what’s the game plan?

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Markman businesses say the situation in the industrial precinct is getting worse, with illegal manganese handlers destroying infrastructure and ore dust combining with road dust to form an unbearable blanket of air pollution

With dust fallout linked to manganese-ore handling now reflecting chronic non-compliance, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to let the leases for bulk storage at the Gqeberha harbour expire in 2027 and not be renewed.

The municipality’s air quality monitoring has revealed a worsening dust crisis in Markman and Gqeberha’s port, with officials warning that nearby suburbs are being exposed to serious health risks.

The Markman and port airshed are now saturated with dust pollution, meaning no new manganese-related applications can be considered in the industrial area.

An airshed is a geographical area where local topography and weather patterns trap and circulate air, causing all areas within it to share similar air pollution conditions.

The findings on whether manganese storage licences at the harbour should be renewed when they expire in 2027 were tabled at a public health committee meeting on Thursday.

It triggered sharp criticism from councillors, who demanded answers on why little action was taken despite years of reports showing ongoing non-compliance.

For years, manganese dust has coated roads, buildings and businesses across the city, with residents repeatedly warning of health risks, damaged infrastructure and declining quality of life.

Ore dust blankets Markman’s industrial area, staining roads and properties around the harbour and generating persistent complaints from South End and Humewood to Bluewater Bay and Swartkops.

Since 2020, residents have repeatedly raised these concerns.

Municipal investigations have found non-compliance, dust fallout exceedances and widespread environmental impacts linked to the handling, stockpiling and transport of manganese ore.

The fallout prompted inspections, enforcement notices, closure orders and eventually court action as authorities sought to shut down operators found to be operating unlawfully.

However, the problems have persisted.

The relocation of the manganese terminal from the Port of Gqeberha to Ngqura has been pushed back again and is expected to be completed in 2030, according to Transnet’s latest update.

On Thursday, public health acting air pollution manager Msimelelo Buhlungu tabled a report detailing the 2025 dust fallout status in the Markman Industrial Area, along with ambient air quality readings for April 2026.

The report drew on dust monitoring data from December 2025 and January 2026 to assess the current state of the airshed.

It also flagged significant health risks for nearby residential communities.

The report was compiled by acting public health executive director Anna-Lisa Dyakala.

The data showed that despite ongoing monitoring and enforcement action — including compliance notices and the shutdown of unauthorised operations — dust emissions from manganese ore handling, storage and transport had continued unabated.

The report was noted and will be taken to the council for a decision.

“The 2025 monitoring period has revealed a critical deterioration in ambient air quality,” the report reads.

“The cumulative effect of multiple authorised and unauthorised operators, combined with heavy traffic on dilapidated roads, has led to a state of airshed saturation.

“This means the atmosphere in and around Markman can no longer incorporate additional dust pollution without causing severe and sustained exceedances of national standards or endangering the public.”

Manganese ore operators operate under the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act.

Speaking at the meeting, Buhlungu said manganese operators in Markman had been instructed to instal dust-collecting systems in line with the National Dust Control Regulations.

The regulations set limits for dust levels, requiring that equipment measurements remain below 1,200 micrograms per cubic metre per day in industrial areas and under 600 micrograms per cubic metre per day in residential zones.

Six sites were tested in Markman.

They are Buick Street, Studebaker Street, Chrysler Street, Ranger Street, and two locations on Chevrolet Street.

None of the sites recorded dust levels below the required limit, placing all of them in breach of the National Dust Control Regulations.

“The regulation prescribes that if there’s an exceedance of dust, then it shouldn’t be two exceedances consecutively.”

However, he said the levels were exceeded throughout the year.

Buhlungu said samples taken from the port also exceeded the regulations.

“So the status of the air quality in the harbour shows that chronic non-conformance with the dust control standards carries a litigation risk for the municipality.

“It poses a health risk for workers in the harbour and to the citizens in the nearby communities.”

He said the municipality licensed manganese ore facilities at the harbour.

“The licences for the bulk storage facilities in the PE Harbour expire in June 2027.

“It would be very risky for the municipality to renew this authorisation, knowing that it poses a health risk to the community and possible litigation.

“The dust fallout in the Markman area provides irrefutable scientific evidence that the airshed in that area is saturated.

“We can no longer entertain any new manganese applications in Markman.”

According to Dyakala’s report, wind data for Gqeberha and Coega show that prevailing wind patterns carry dust plumes over residential areas including Wells Estate, Bluewater Bay and parts of Amsterdamhoek.

“Manganese is a neurotoxin,” the report reads.

“Chronic inhalation of manganese-laden dust is clinically associated with Parkinson’s-like conditions known as Manganism.”

Symptoms include tremors, gait disturbance, cognitive slowing and psychiatric symptoms such as hallucinations and irritability.

“The total dust particulate is an irritant,” the report reads.

“Residents exposed to levels exceeding 1200 micrograms per cubic metre per day are at high risk for developing asthma, chronic bronchitis and silicosis-like conditions.”

Councillors during a public health committee meeting on Thursday at City Hall. The committee discussed manganese ore operations and its impact on human health (Nomazima Nkosi)

DA councillor Annette Lovemore said it was inexcusable that the department sat with the information and did nothing with it.

She questioned what action the municipality had taken after receiving repeated non-compliance results.

“The municipality has been aware of the health risks for the people living in the area of the harbour and the people working in Markman and surrounds.

“What has been done?

“What has been done to address it?”

Lovemore questioned whether the municipality thought it would have tighter control by not issuing licences, as people already operated without them.

“This is a growing industry,” she said.

“The harbour is generating massive income by exporting, storing and handling manganese.

“Transnet has already said it will move its manganese in 2031.

“You know as well as I do that every two years or so they postpone by another two to three years.”

Public health political head Thsonono Buyeye also questioned what the department was doing to protect residents.

Buyeye said the metro’s environmental health director, Dr Patrick Nodwele, had met harbour authorities, Transnet and other stakeholders on illegal operations, but those concerns appeared to have been disregarded as manganese dumping had continued.

Nodwele said the influx of manganese was a planning matter rather than a health matter.

He said national departments had been consulted regarding the ongoing issue.

“As soon as we were alerted by complainants, we reacted.

“We went all the way to the Northern Cape, consulting the department that’s responsible for regulating the mines to say the city is in distress.

“We also went to the Minerals Council.”

He said the solution could not be to shut down businesses but recommended tighter controls and enforcement of bylaws.

Dyakala said she had drafted a memorandum to the city manager’s office but the turnover of those acting in the post had disrupted planned meetings.

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