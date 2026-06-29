ANC calls for probe into John Steenhuisen’s allegations against top DA leaders

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The ANC has called for an independent investigation after former DA leader John Steenhuisen made allegations in a recent tell-all interview with News24 against former party leader Tony Leon, current leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, and corporates associated with them.

The ANC described it as an attempt to “capture the state by Leon, in cahoots with former DA CEO Paul Boughey, through their PR company Resolve Communications”.

Steenhuisen painted a picture of how they allegedly undertook lobbying activities on behalf of private interests, including matters relating to the government’s response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

The ANC said the investigation must establish the facts and make a determination on whether any laws, ethical obligations or governance standards have been breached.

According to Luthuli House, Steenhuisen’s “perturbing, damning” claims warrant the same level of scrutiny and accountability that the DA has consistently demanded of others.

“The ANC believes that no political party, public representative or sphere of government should be insulated from transparent public accountability whenever credible allegations arise. The ANC has consistently maintained that corruption has no race, no political home and no place in South Africa’s constitutional democracy.”

Acting ANC national spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said the fight against corruption must remain principled, impartial and applied without fear or favour.

“These allegations now before the public do not come from political opponents but from a former leader of the DA and a senior public representative.”

The agriculture minister also alleged DA ministers were approached in connection with these lobbying efforts, suggesting that tensions that arose from these engagements contributed to his looming axing from the cabinet.

Mhlauli said these claims raise important questions about ethical governance, accountability and the assault on the integrity of democratic institutions.

“These are matters that deserve to be addressed openly and transparently in the interests of maintaining public confidence in government.”

TimesLIVE