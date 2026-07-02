Nqakula accuses ANC of double standards over step-aside policy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula has accused his party of selectively enforcing its controversial step-aside rule.

He claimed it was weaponised to sideline him politically while other leaders in the Eastern Cape facing corruption charges were allowed to remain in office and contest for positions.

Nqakula pointed to two examples of inconsistencies, saying King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Nyaniso Nelani had not been asked to step aside despite being criminally charged.

However, Nelani recused himself from his position pending the finalisation of legal processes.

Nqakula also pointed a finger at the provincial leadership of the ANC, saying despite a provincial integrity committee having ruled that Chris Hani mayor Lusanda Sizani should be subjected to the step-aside rule, the PEC had voted against the decision.

Nqakula wrote to the national integrity committee chair, the Rev Frank Chikane, on June 24.

Nqakula said he first requested a review of his step-aside status in March 2024, followed up with the provincial leadership and later wrote to the ANC secretary-general, but his request was never considered.

Nqakula was arrested in September 2022 and was charged alongside suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, and others, over alleged fraud and procurement irregularities in a R24m Covid-19 emergency toilet project.

In February, Nqakula was found not guilty in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 as amended.

In the leaked letter to Chikane, he said his step-aside remained in force until February 2026, despite the matter never being reviewed.

“I was never advised of the shortcomings in the request for my review.”

He wrote that because of the unresolved step-aside decision, he was prevented from standing for election to legislative positions and seeking re-election as ANC regional secretary last year.

He accused the ANC of applying the step-aside rule inconsistently.

“The then regional secretary of the Chris Hani region, Lusanda Sizani, now the regional chair and district mayor, has been charged in a serious criminal case and has been arraigned before the East London Magistrate’s Court since 2025.

“He was allowed to stand and be elected in their regional conference while indicted, whereas I was prohibited by the provincial executive committee (PEC) of the ANC due to being indicted.

“The provincial integrity commission has its recommendations, and for the first time in the life of the ANC Eastern Cape, his step-aside decision was subjected to the PEC voting process and the majority of members voted against the step-aside.

“This is unprecedented, and this issue has been brought to the attention of the secretary-general [Fikile Mbalula], but nothing has been done about it.

“This is not the only case in the Eastern Cape.

“The current mayor of King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality [Nelani] has been charged and arraigned before the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on serious charges of corruption.

“[At] this moment, he has remained in his office and not stepped aside.”

In February, Sizani described the PIC’s recommendation for his step-aside as “overly misplaced” and questioned its timing close to the postponed ANC provincial conference.

Sizani was poised as one of the frontrunners to succeed provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi at the interdicted March conference.

On Tuesday, Nelani appeared briefly in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes court alongside KSD municipal manager Ngamelo Pakade on charges relating to fraud amounting to more than R57,000.

They are accused of defrauding the municipality by misrepresenting that Nelani had received an official invitation to an event by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial education department.

Nqakula said that as an active member, he continued to be a victim of the ANC’s renewal programme.

“I implore you to intervene to protect the integrity of the ANC renewal process.

“The two mentioned leaders of the ANC must also be subjected to the same process and be called to step aside.”

On Wednesday, Nelani said he was a disciplined member of the ANC.

“I am subjected to the disciplines of the organisations. I don’t want to be dragged into these discussions.”

OR Tambo regional secretary Vinny Tsita said Nelani wrote to him personally after appearing in court and recused himself from his duties.

“The ANC acknowledges this decision as a demonstration of respect,” Tsita wrote.

“The ANC has resolved that the step-aside policy shall be implemented with immediate effect, pending the conclusion of the legal proceedings.”

Meanwhile, Chikane referred questions to the national executive committee and said the integrity committee did not comment on matters referred to it.

Sizani could not be reached for comment.

Former provincial task team spokesperson Yanga Zicina referred questions to the national office.

The ANC did not respond by the time of publication.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald