Not untouchable, not above the law: DA hails arrests of Mashazi and Mkhwanazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni DA mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis in Daveyton on May 12 2026. File photo.

Story audio is generated using AI

The DA in Ekurhuleni has welcomed the arrest of four former and current employees of the embattled municipality.

Former city manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended head of legal Kemi Behari, suspended deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi and head of human resources Linda Gxasheka were nabbed on Wednesday night.

DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane said the arrests are indicative of a collaborative effort to hold delinquent officials accountable.

“These arrests are a result of sustained efforts at accountability by multiple actors, including the Madlanga commission, the press, whistleblowers and the DA, as we have been building our criminal case against Mashazi for months,” she said.

The fight to clean up Ekurhuleni has just started and the corrupt cannot hide any more. Ekurhuleni’s residents need more arrests, filled accused benches and convictions — Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate

Rasilingwane said how her party, which had opened a criminal case against Mashazi, had recently submitted a supplementary affidavit furnishing the police with additional whistleblower information.

“Those responsible for corruption, maladministration and obstructing accountability must face the full might of the law.

“Mashazi was once known in the halls of Ekurhuleni’s administration as untouchable and dangerous. She is neither untouchable nor above the law. We look forward to seeing her on the accused stand in court. She has a lot to answer for.”

However, the DA mayoral hopeful said this must not be the end.

“We call on law enforcement to act without fear or favour wherever credible evidence exists. The fight to clean up Ekurhuleni has just started and the corrupt cannot hide any more. Ekurhuleni’s residents need more arrests, filled accused benches and convictions.”

TimesLIVE