ANC-aligned youth alliance endorses Lungisa‘s mayoral bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC Youth League is backing Andile Lungisa in his bid to become mayor

Story audio is generated using AI

Just days after the ANC Veterans League questioned whether Andile Lungisa was eligible to stand as the party’s mayoral candidate because of his criminal conviction, the ANC Youth League-led Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA) in Nelson Mandela Bay has publicly thrown its support behind his bid.

On Wednesday, the PYA made up of the youth league, the Congress of SA Students, the SA Students Congress, Sanco Youth Desk and the ANC Women’s League Young Women’s Desk, held a media briefing at the Noninzi Luphido Building in Central.

They collectively endorsed Lungisa as the ANC’s mayoral candidate for the upcoming local government elections on November 4.

ANCYL regional convener Talente Malindi said the metro’s challenges demanded decisive leadership that was capable of restoring public confidence and placing community needs above factional interests.

“The ANCYL has maintained that the Nelson Mandela Bay region cannot be simply about winning elections but about restoring the credibility of the ANC by presenting leaders who enjoy the confidence of branches, understand the needs of communities and who demonstrate their commitment in service to people.

“It’s for that reason the PYA proudly reaffirms its support for former ANCYL leaders who’ve made themselves available to serve as public leaders in the upcoming conference.

“We’ve seen through the years of political activism these comrades have demonstrated very well and communities have shown overwhelming confidence in the former deputy president of the ANCYL, Andile Lungisa, as nominated by the ANCYL for a mayoral candidate.”

Malindi claimed that 60% of ANC branches in the metro had nominated Lungisa for mayor.

On Wednesday, The Herald reported that the ANC Veterans League in the metro had written to the ANC’s national executive committee as well as the panel interviewing mayoral candidates, asking whether it was aware of Lungisa’s criminal record.

Veterans league chair Mzukisi Mpahlwa said this was not an objection, but simply asking for clarity on whether the ANC’s own guidelines had been followed which prevented its members who had criminal records from being nominated.

Malindi also announced a cadres forum would be held on Monday that would bring all ANC Youth Leaguers in the metro together.

“This is not just a gathering, it is a political platform that recognises the contributions made by the ANCYL in building, defending and advancing the ANC.

“It also recognises the maturity of former youth leaguers that remain critical in the challenges facing people of the metro.

“The ANCYL believes that no movement can renew itself without drawing from experience and aspirations, commitments from those who’ve served with discipline and greater commitment, while creating space for new leadership and leaders that are emerging,” Malindi said.

Malindi said the cadres forum was being held against the backdrop of a municipality that continued to fail its people.

“Residents continue to experience deteriorating service delivery, collapsing infrastructure, persistent power outages, poor maintenance of public facilities, increasing unemployment, especially with youth unemployment.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald